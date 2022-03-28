Lorraine Kelly under fire as she brands William and Kate’s Caribbean tour ‘disastrous’

Lorraine Kelly has branded Prince William and Kate Middleton‘s royal tour of the Caribbean “disastrous” today.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s tour recently came to an end after they visited Belize, Jamaica and the Bahamas.

On Monday’s Lorraine, the host spoke about the ‘controversies‘ the royal couple have faced on their eight-day tour.

The tour has sparked protests and William faced some criticism for failing to use his speeches to apologise for slavery.

Lorraine called the royal tour "disastrous"

What did Lorraine Kelly say today?

On today’s show, Lorraine was telling viewers what was coming up as she said: “After the break, the end of ‘never complain, never explain’?

“We’ll hear Prince William’s plan to shake up the Monarchy after that pretty disastrous tour.”

Later on the show, royal expert Russell Myers joined Lorraine to discuss the tour.

William and Kate's Caribbean tour recently came to an end

Mr Myers said: “There was lot of instances of success in this tour and William and Kate were well received from a lot of the places they went to.

“However, the tour was marred by protests, small in number but mighty in voice.

“Whether William’s speeches on slavery went far enough, campaigners didn’t think that they did.

“The optics of the tour weren’t great.”

He added: “However, we are in a very different world. The Black Lives Matter movement has really moved everyone’s thoughts on.”

Russell Myers shared his thoughts on the tour

Lorraine said: “Yeah they sort of looked out of date and out of touch at times. Not necessarily their fault.”

Some viewers weren’t happy with Lorraine’s comments on the royal couple.

One person said on Twitter: “I disagree with Lorraine that William and Catherine’s royal caribbean tour was ‘disastrous’!!”

Another wrote: “Hardly a disastrous tour!! Just the media as usual finding fault with everything for a story!! Be impartial at least #Lorraine.”

One added: “I take it #lorraine not a royalist then??”

Prince William on Monarchy future

Reports claim that the Duke of Cambridge wants to end the ‘never complain, never explain’ royal tradition.

A source told the Daily Mail: “The prince believes that for him, the days of ‘never complain’ are over.

“He definitely won’t be speaking out regularly but believes if the monarchy has something to say, then it should say it.”

