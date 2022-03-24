Kate and William in Jamaica: Tour footage ‘doesn’t look great’, admits Lorraine

Prince William and Kate have been in Jamaica for the past few days as part of their royal tour of the Caribbean.

And earlier today TV host Lorraine Kelly pondered whether the tour has been a success.

Speaking at a dinner held by the Governor General of Jamaica on Wednesday night, Prince William condemned slavery as “abhorrent”.

However, he did not apologise for any historic royal involvement in the slave trade.

Lorraine had her say about William and Kate in Jamaica earlier today (Credit: Lorraine YouTube)

With reports of anti-monarchy protests in the Jamaican capital of Kingston during the Cambridges’ trip, the country’s future relationship with the royals is under scrutiny.

And Lorraine did not shy away from one particular event recently attended by the Cambridges that may not have presented them in the best possible light.

Prince William inspects troops in Jamaica (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Lorraine say about William and Kate in Jamaica?

Speaking with royal correspondent Russell Myers on her ITV show this morning (Thursday March 24), Lorraine addressed Prince William’s remarks.

“Overnight Prince William has expressed his profound sorrow for Britain’s historic links to slavery,” she explained.

“Everybody was waiting for this. We knew he was going to address it and he didn’t shy away. He took it full on didn’t he?” Lorraine said to the journalist, who is following around after the Cambridges during their time abroad.

He claimed it was a “big landmark moment for Prince William” and that the royal ‘tackled’ the issue.

A royal kickabout (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Prince William say?

Prince William said he agreed with previous comments made by Prince Charles indicating the UK is forever stained by its role in the global slave trade.

The royal said: “Slavery was abhorrent. And it should never have happened.

“While the pain runs deep, Jamaica continues to forge its future with determination, courage and fortitude.

“The strength and shared sense of purpose of the Jamaican people, represented in your flag and motto, celebrate an invincible spirit.”

Images ‘shown out of context’, correspondent claims (Credit: SplashNews.com)

‘It doesn’t look great’

Lorraine went on to question whether one photo opportunity came off poorly for the Cambridges however.

If you take them at face value, they don’t look good.

Footage was shown of Prince William and Kate meeting locals at a football ground in Trench Town.

Lorraine commented: “You wonder though, there’s been some images that we saw and if you take them at face value, they don’t look good.”

Lorraine wasn’t sure some images were the look William and Kate might be after (Credit: ITV Hub)

Referring to one particular angle showing the royals reaching out to people behind a chicken mesh barrier but pushing their hands forward to greet the couple, Lorraine added: “When you see that wide shot there of them smiling to people who are behind a fence, and it doesn’t look great.”

However, the correspondent maintained that might not be a ‘fair representation’ of the circumstances.

“It’s particularly unfair, and you have to take it with context,” he claimed.

“The people of Trench Town really took them into their hearts. There were huge, huge crowds and they got a heroes’ welcome.”

