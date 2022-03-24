Lorraine Kelly mocked as viewers all make the same joke about her appearance

Lorraine Kelly was mocked by viewers of her own show today (March 24) as they joked about the presenter’s appearance.

The ITV host was on screen earlier today fronting her own show Lorraine.

She looked gorgeous in an age-defying denim dress.

However, it wasn’t her outfit that caught viewers’ attention.

Lorraine Kelly looked as if she’d had a hair cut ahead of today’s show (Credit: ITV)

What did Lorraine Kelly viewers joke about?

The comments started as Lorraine was introduced by Ben Shephard and Ranvir Singh on Good Morning Britain.

Lorraine appears to have had a bit of a trim, and it was this that viewers picked up on.

Read more: Lorraine Kelly reveals truth behind ITV ‘security alert’

“What’s going on with Lorraine’s fringe?” asked one.

What’s going on with Lorraine’s fringe?

Another commented: “Has Lorraine cut her own fringe?”

One posted a rather unflattering comparison to Oddbod Junior from Carry On Screaming.

‘A breath of fresh air’

However, others were far more concerned with Lorraine’s presenting prowess and declared that the Scottish TV host is a “complete breath of fresh air”.

They said: “@reallorraine makes me smile so much.

“And just when you think she can’t get any better, she does. Such a complete breath of fresh air!” they added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lorraine Kelly (@lorrainekellysmith)

Where can I get the denim dress Lorraine wore today?

Over on Instagram, Lorraine Kelly fans were full of praise for the presenter, too.

“You always look great,” said one.

Another commented: “Gorgeous as always. Love this dress.”

If you love it too, it’s from Karen Millen and costs £116 – down from £145.

Lorraine’s Denim Western Belted Midi Shirt Dress is available in sizes 6-16.

Over on Instagram, fans loved Lorraine’s denim dress (Credit: ITV)

TV’s Lorraine on her weight loss

Lorraine has been through a bit of a style switch up in recent weeks after shedding some pounds on the WW plan.

Read more: Lorraine Kelly praised on Instagram as she proudly shows off even more weight loss

She opened up about her weight loss recently and revealed she was wearing an outfit that “wouldn’t fit over her bum” six weeks ago.

As a result of her new diet and fitness plan, Lorraine is now back in her size 12 clothes.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you thought of Lorraine’s look today.