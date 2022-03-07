Lorraine Kelly today: Viewers deliver cruel verdict on star’s new hairstyle

Lorraine Kelly debuted a new look today (March 7) on her ITV morning show.

The Scottish presenter certainly got tongues wagging with her new look.

However, far from getting compliments from fans of the show, some were a little mean when they commented on the hosts’s new hairstyle on Twitter.

Lorraine Kelly showed off her new hairstyle today (Credit: ITV)

Lorraine Kelly debuts new look today

The TV presenter changed up her look for today’s Lorraine.

Instead of wearing her shoulder-length hair straight and down, she opted for soft waves.

Not only that, but Lorraine had clipped half of her hair up away from her face.

The style makeover was a huge hit at ED! HQ, with Lorraine’s new ‘do getting a resounding thumbs up from us.

However, viewers clearly didn’t feel the same, and appeared to prefer the host’s usual look.

Lorraine usually wears her brown hair down (Credit: ITV)

How did Lorraine viewers react to her new hairstyle?

One viewer appeared to suggest Lorraine was in a rush ahead of getting on air this morning and bypassed the hair stylist.

“#lorraine clearly missed the hair department this morning. Hehe,” they commented on Twitter.

Is Lorraine okay? Looks a bit ruffled today.

Another was a bit more frank with their insult, though.

“Have they just dragged #lorraine through a hedge backwards & sat her down? #hair #mess,” they commented.

Another asked: “Is #lorraine okay? Looks a bit ruffled this morning bless her.”

Finally, a fourth commented and said that Lorraine was “trying to be trendy with her hairstyle”.

Lorraine appears to be undergoing quite the makeover.

TV’s Lorraine on her weight loss

Last week she revealed that she was back in her size 12 clothing after losing the weight she put on during lockdown.

The 62-year-old Scottish presenter has lost an impressive 11 pounds since embarking on a health kick earlier this year.

Lorraine has been working with WW – formerly known as Weight Watchers – to lose weight.

One fan of the host gushed: “You look absolutely tremendous!”

We couldn’t agree more!

What did you think of Lorraine’s new look? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.