Lorraine Kelly has viewers in hysterics with ‘savage’ swipe at Matt Hancock

Lorraine Kelly left ITV viewers in hysterics today as she made a savage dig at Matt Hancock.

The ITV presenter, 62, was discussing Mr Hancock‘s recent podcast interview, in which he opened up about his affair with Gina Coladangelo.

On Tuesday’s edition of Lorraine, the host couldn’t help but mock the former Health Secretary as she branded him a “pound shop milk tray man”.

Lorraine made a ‘savage’ jibe about Matt Hancock (Credit: ITV)

What did Lorraine Kelly say about Matt Hancock?

Lorraine shared her thoughts on Mr Hancock following his podcast interview with Dragons’ Den star Steven Bartlett.

She was quick to poke fun at what he was wearing.

The politician was wearing a navy turtleneck and jeans.

Lorraine mocked Mr Hancock’s appearance (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“He looks like a pound shop Milk Tray man”

Lorraine said: “I don’t know what he’s come as. He looks like a Bond villain or a pound shop Milk Tray man.”

She added: “You remember he was caught on CCTV groping his advisor.

“His new partner Gina was spotted at the recording of that podcast.

“So he fell in love. Lots of people who were in love with each other weren’t able to see each other were they?”

Lorraine then moved on with her show.

Viewers were in hysterics over Lorraine’s comment (Credit: ITV)

But viewers were left in fits of laughter over Lorraine’s remark about Mr Hancock and shared their thoughts on Twitter.

One person said: “I am LIVING for #lorraine’s savage take down of Matt Hancock. ‘Pound shop milk tray man.'”

Another laughed: “Thanks @lorraine @reallorraine for the laughter this morning pure gold.”

A third added: “LOVE @reallorraine ‘he looks like a £ shop milk tray man’. You’re an icon Lorraine.”

Mr Hancock insisted he and Gina fell in love (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A fourth wrote: “Lorraine Kelly calling Matt Hancock ‘a poundshop Milk Tray man’ on live telly deserves a BAFTA.”

During his podcast interview, Mr Hancock insisted that he and Gina ‘fell in love’ and said their affair wasn’t just ‘casual sex’.

He said: “I resigned because I broke the social distancing guidelines by then. They weren’t actually rules.

“They weren’t the law. But that’s not the point.”

He added: “The point is they were the guidelines that I’d been proposing.

“And that happened because I fell in love with somebody.”

