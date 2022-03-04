Lorraine: Fay Ripley divides viewers with her appearance

Fay Ripley appeared on Lorraine today and left many viewers distracted with one thing – her shoes!

The Cold Feet actress, 56, was wearing an all-black outfit with a pair of bright green platform sandals.

She also added a navy and green scarf to tie in the look.

However, her bold shoes became the topic of conversation both on the show and among viewers on Twitter.

Fay’s shoes distracted viewers (Credit: ITV)

Fay Ripley on Lorraine today

The actress discussed her shoes with host Lorraine Kelly.

Lorraine said: “Today’s fashion day as you know, can you just talk about your shoes. Can we just talk about the shoes.”

Fay lifted her leg up in the air to show off her green shoes.

Fay spoke about her bold shoes (Credit: ITV)

She said: “I’ve got a theory at my age, draw the eye away from this,” as she gestured towards her face and body.

Fay continued: “I think at the extremes – hat, glittery gloves, big shoes.

“Because it makes everyone go, ‘hello!’, and they look down.”

Lorraine said: “Brilliant. Are they actually comfy?”

Fay said: “Yes, they’re so comfy and I’ll show you my matching toes,” as she whipped her shoe off to unveil her lime green painted toenails.

Viewers were divided over Fay’s shoes (Credit: ITV)

Lorraine said: “Attention to detail!”

However, Fay revealed she suffered a fall in her platform shoes.

She explained: “That wasn’t a good look, on the bus. I have to walk fairly steadily, like a deep sea diver.

“It’s good when I’m standing still!”

On Twitter, viewers had seriously mixed reactions to Fay’s shoes.

Many fans loved Fay’s shoes (Credit: ITV)

Many weren’t too keen, as one said: “What the heck is Fay Ripley wearing on her feet? #Lorraine.”

Another wrote: “Has Fay Ripley got her feet stuck in two blocks of oasis?”

A third added: “I’m sorry but those shoes are horrible.”

No — Fay Ripley (@FayRipley) March 4, 2022

However, one gushed: “@FayRipley your shoes have brought me much joy this morning.”

Another tweeted: “Wow @FayRipley those shoes,” followed by a heart-eyes emoji.

Fay also hit back at one viewer, who told her to “apologise for your silly shoes”.

She simply replied: “No.”

