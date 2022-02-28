Lorraine Kelly celebrates huge weight loss after ‘not being able to fit in clothes’

Lorraine Kelly has lost nearly one stone in weight after vowing to shape up this year.

The 62-year-old presenter previously admitted to gaining weight and going up two dress sizes over lockdown.

Just three weeks into her weight loss mission with WW – formerly known as Weight Watchers – Lorraine has shed an impressive 11 pounds.

Lorraine Kelly has lost nearly one stone in weight (Credit: ITV)

Lorraine Kelly sheds nearly one stone in weight

Earlier today (February 28), Lorraine reposted a story featuring her WW coach Suzy Stirling.

The post included a photo of the star beaming towards the camera whilst holding a ‘congratulations’ card.

Praising the star, coach Suzy explained: “This is what success looks like!!! Massive well done to @lorrainekellysmith not only have you achieved your half stone but you’ve lost a whopping ELEVEN pounds!!!

“Three pounds for a stone! FANTASTIC!!! @ww.uk and I are SUPER proud.

“What a fantastic journey you’re having.”

Lorraine’s incredible weight loss has been achieved in just three weeks, Suzy confirmed in her post.

Fans of Lorraine rushed to congratulate the host on the latest achievement.

Commenting on Suzy’s photo, one said: “Amazing @lorrainekellysmith well done!!! Smashing it.”

Another added: “Amazing well done @lorrainekellysmith.”

Lorraine opens up on her changing figure

In a recent interview, Lorraine admitted that she gained weight after comfort eating during lockdown.

She also explained that not being able to attend fitness classes resulted in her piling on the pounds.

Speaking with the Sunday People’s Love Sunday Magazine, Lorraine said: “All of these things that you know you shouldn’t be having and you think it’s making you feel better at the time and it doesn’t.”

Lorraine went from a size 10 to a size 14 after lockdown (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She indicated her weight gain was gradual – but it resulted in her going from a size 10 to a size 14.

However, the presenter is determined to get healthy again.

You can balance it all out!

In a separate chat with The Mirror, she shared: “You can balance it all out. You can have the biscuit, you can have the cake… just don’t eat the whole bleeding cake!”

Lorraine previously went from a size 14 to a size 10 after losing weight in 2017.

