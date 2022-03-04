Lorraine Kelly has been praised after slipping back into size 12 clothing following her recent weight loss.

The 62-year-old Scottish presenter has lost an impressive 11 pounds since embarking on a health kick earlier this year.

And if Lorraine‘s latest post is anything to go by, her hard work is clearly paying off.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lorraine Kelly (@lorrainekellysmith)

Lorraine Kelly shows off weight loss

Ahead of hosting her ITV show today (March 4), the star posed for an outfit snap backstage at Lorraine.

She looked stunning in a pastel blue suit from Hobbs London and colourful yellow heels.

Captioning the snap, Lorraine shared: “Todays look – Back in a size 12!”

Back in a size 12!

The presenter went on to list her outfit details, alongside a tag to WW.

Lorraine has been working with WW – formerly known as Weight Watchers – during her weight loss mission.

The post was quickly inundated with kind messages, with one fan saying: “Well done! Looking fabulous and hope you’re feeling good too!”

Lorraine Kelly has proudly revealed the results of her weight loss (Credit: ITV)

A second wrote: “You always look FABULOUS anyway, but I’m sure you feel great in yourself now. Love watching your show.”

Another gushed: “You look absolutely tremendous!”

A fourth posted: “Looking great Lorraine. Great feeling when you go down a size x.”

Read more: Lorraine Kelly celebrates huge weight loss after ‘not being able to fit in clothes’

“Looking fab – you are inspiring me to start doing something to shift the pounds,” another commented.

In addition, a sixth added: “Well done, you look great!!”

It comes shortly after Lorraine shared her weight loss achievement after shedding nearly one stone.

Lorraine had her ‘confidence knocked’ after putting on weight (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Lorraine drops nearly one stone

The presenter previously admitted to gaining weight and going up two dress sizes over lockdown.

Last month, she told The Mirror: “Slowly, the weight piles on – it’s not overnight. I noticed because I was going to work, and I couldn’t fit into my clothes.

“At the moment if I was invited to a red carpet event, I just wouldn’t have the confidence to go, not even if George Clooney was waiting for me naked and with a rose between his teeth.”

Read more: Lorraine Kelly has viewers in hysterics with ‘savage’ swipe at Matt Hancock

But in a post earlier this week, Lorraine revealed: “FIVE weeks in and feeling happier and healthier which is what it’s all about!”

The daytime show star, who has since lost 11 pounds, went on to share a photo featuring her WW coach Suzy Stirling.

Lorraine is no stranger to achieving her weight-loss goals, after going from a size 14 to a size 10 in 2017.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.