Lorraine Kelly has been praised after slipping back into size 12 clothing following her recent weight loss.
The 62-year-old Scottish presenter has lost an impressive 11 pounds since embarking on a health kick earlier this year.
And if Lorraine‘s latest post is anything to go by, her hard work is clearly paying off.
Lorraine Kelly shows off weight loss
Ahead of hosting her ITV show today (March 4), the star posed for an outfit snap backstage at Lorraine.
She looked stunning in a pastel blue suit from Hobbs London and colourful yellow heels.
Captioning the snap, Lorraine shared: “Todays look – Back in a size 12!”
The presenter went on to list her outfit details, alongside a tag to WW.
Lorraine has been working with WW – formerly known as Weight Watchers – during her weight loss mission.
The post was quickly inundated with kind messages, with one fan saying: “Well done! Looking fabulous and hope you’re feeling good too!”
A second wrote: “You always look FABULOUS anyway, but I’m sure you feel great in yourself now. Love watching your show.”
Another gushed: “You look absolutely tremendous!”
A fourth posted: “Looking great Lorraine. Great feeling when you go down a size x.”
“Looking fab – you are inspiring me to start doing something to shift the pounds,” another commented.
In addition, a sixth added: “Well done, you look great!!”
It comes shortly after Lorraine shared her weight loss achievement after shedding nearly one stone.
Lorraine drops nearly one stone
The presenter previously admitted to gaining weight and going up two dress sizes over lockdown.
Last month, she told The Mirror: “Slowly, the weight piles on – it’s not overnight. I noticed because I was going to work, and I couldn’t fit into my clothes.
“At the moment if I was invited to a red carpet event, I just wouldn’t have the confidence to go, not even if George Clooney was waiting for me naked and with a rose between his teeth.”
But in a post earlier this week, Lorraine revealed: “FIVE weeks in and feeling happier and healthier which is what it’s all about!”
The daytime show star, who has since lost 11 pounds, went on to share a photo featuring her WW coach Suzy Stirling.
Lorraine is no stranger to achieving her weight-loss goals, after going from a size 14 to a size 10 in 2017.
