Lorraine Kelly reveals fears over ‘high risk’ parents amid coronavirus outbreak

TV's Lorraine Kelly is "really worried" about her "high risk" parents amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 60-year-old presenter appeared on ITV's Good Morning Britain on Monday (16.03.20) to reveal what was coming up on her own programme.

She admitted her fears over the impact of the illness.

Lorraine admitted her fears over the impact of the illness (Credit: ITV)

She told hosts Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid: "You know I'm usually a stoic and it takes a lot to get me nonplussed but I have had a few wibbles and I am really worried about my mum and dad.

"Because is it better for me to not go and see them, because my dad's really high risk? Do I then not go and see them? I don't know..."

Susanna interrupted to ask Dr. Hilary for advice on the star's concerns.

Dr Hilary gave advice to Lorraine (Credit: ITV)

He said: "I'm visiting my mum, she's 93, she's had respiratory problems in the past. So will my brothers.

"But if we've got symptoms we won't. We've got the telephone, we've got the Internet. There are messages you can have with your elderly.

"And of course if we're worried about them we'll get deliveries if necessary. Life has to go on."

Lorraine hailed Dr. Hilary as the "voice of reason", although Piers called on the government to make things clearer for people across the UK.

He added: "We need these questions answered because so many people are confused.

"And I'm sorry, I keep coming back to this but I think a lot of that confusion is from mixed messages from this government."

Piers called on the government to do more (Credit: ITV)

Downing Street has confirmed the government will hold daily televised press conferences to keep the public updated on the situation.

From Monday (16.03.20), Prime Minister Boris Johnson - or a senior minister - will speak to the media to ensure everyone is kept informed.

