Loose Women cancels studio audience for first time amid coronavirus outbreak

ITV's Loose Women will be recording without a studio audience for the first time amid the coronavirus outbreak.

According to ticket site SRO Audiences, the daytime show is keeping audiences away from the studio for now.

A statement on the site reads: "In order to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, ITV has asked all producers to consider whether shows which normally have a live audience can be made without one.

Loose Women will be recording without a studio audience (Credit: ITV)

"The producers of Loose Women are following this guidance and adapting the show during this period and there will not be an audience on set.

"We are therefore contacting all ticket holders to inform them. Please reply now to confirm that you have received this email. We do not know when audiences will return to the show.

"But the dates on which the show will take place are still on the website and you may add yourself to the waiting list so that, if audiences are admitted back to the show on that date, we can contact you to let you know."

On Monday's show, Kerry Katona will be joining the loose ladies alongside her daughter Molly.

Ent Daily has contacted Loose Women for comment.

The coronavirus outbreak has been the talk of the world in the past couple of days as confirmed cases continue to increase.

The show is taking measures against the virus (Credit: ITV)

As of Monday morning (March 16), 35 people have died from the virus in Britain with more than 1,370 confirmed cases, Sky News reported.

Downing Street confirmed that from today, either Prime Minister Boris Johnson or a senior minister will brief the media to make sure the public is able to help slow the spread of the deadly flu-like bug.

At the weekend, it was reported that people over 70 may be told to self-isolate for four months in a bid to combat the virus.

According to ITV News' political editor Robert Peston, the elderly may have to be quarantined for months even if they don't have coronavirus symptoms.

The PM will be giving daily press conferences on the outbreak (Credit: ITV)

The drastic measure is reportedly part of a series of actions by the Prime Minister, Health Secretary, Chief Medical Officer and Chief Scientific Adviser to prevent the NHS "falling over".

Other measures include turning hotels and other buildings into temporary hospitals, making private hospitals emergency ones, temporarily closing pubs, bars and restaurants and shutting down schools for a few weeks.

