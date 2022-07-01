Lorraine Kelly makes sad admission about Deborah James’ death after wanting to ‘do her justice’

Lorraine Kelly made a sad admission about Dame Deborah James‘ death in an interview released today (Friday, July 1).

Lorraine revealed to her fans that after her friend’s death, she just wanted to “do her justice”.

The star opened up about Deborah (Credit: ITV)

Lorraine Kelly’s sad Deborah James admission

The 62-year-old Scottish star has confessed that she has been left “devastated” by Deborah’s death.

Dame Deborah sadly passed away on Tuesday (June 28) after a six-year battle with bowel cancer. She was just 40 years old.

Read more: Lorraine Kelly tearful today over Deborah James’ death as daytime TV stars pay tribute

Lorraine spoke to the Express about how she was coping following her friend’s death.

Lorraine explained that Deborah’s death was hard, despite everyone knowing that it was going to happen.

“We did a show [on Wednesday] that was sort of honouring her life and that was hard, but we wanted to do her justice because she was a very, very special girl,” she said.

Lorraine paid tribute to Deborah on Wednesday (Credit: ITV)

Lorraine Kelly talks about Deborah James’ death

The Scottish presenter continued, speaking about how difficult Wednesday’s show was.

“It is sad, but at the same time she achieved so much. It was remarkable, she was a remarkable lady who touched so many people,” she said.

As well as paying tribute to Deborah on her show, Lorraine was also part of a special tribute documentary for Deborah.

The documentary, which aired last night (Thursday, June 30), celebrated the life of Deborah and her achievements.

Lorraine revealed that at the time of her interview with the Express, she hadn’t yet watched the documentary.

“I haven’t watched it yet, I’m preparing myself, you know. But I obviously will,” she said. “She was something, a very special girl who could reach out and touch people.”

Deborah passed away on Tuesday (Credit: BBC)

During today’s edition of Lorraine, the presenter once more spoke about Deborah’s death.

She also revealed that she still hasn’t processed it yet.

On the show, Lorraine urged viewers to take part in a trend that sees people raise a glass to Deborah and upload it to Instagram.

Read more: Who is in the cast of Coronation Street 2022? Meet the full line-up

Holding a champagne flute, Lorraine said: “It’s a new trend that started on Instagram following her death earlier this week.”

“Which I still haven’t processed, to be honest,” she added.

She then turned to Ria Hebden and asked if they should raise a glass to Deborah.

They did so, as Lorraine said: “Cheers, here we go. Thank you, Deborah.”

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts on this story.