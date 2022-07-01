Dame Deborah James’ parents have urged Instagram fans of the late cancer campaigner to celebrate her life.

Her mum Heather James and father Alistair James appeared in a touching Instagram Story last night (Thursday June 30).

Shared by Heather on her @bowelgran account, it is not clear when the photo was taken.

But the poignant image appeared to encourage followers to remember mum-of-two Deborah, who passed away on Tuesday, fondly.

Cancer campaigner Dame Deborah James passed away this week aged 40 (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Deborah James’ parents ‘raise a glass’

The photo of Heather and Alistair showed them holding glasses of what appeared to be red wine.

Looking at each other, the snap appears to have captured them clinking glasses.

A caption on the Story upload added “raise a glass for Dame Debs”, emphasising they were toasting their daughter’s memory.

The photo, shared with Heather’s 90,000+ followers, has been distributed on Insta during a week when tributes have flooded in for Deborah.

Deborah James’ parents ‘raise a glass’ (Credit: Instagram)

Tributes to Deborah

Among those to hail Deborah’s efforts and honour her life have been Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The royals tweeted: “Deborah was an inspirational and unfalteringly brave woman whose legacy will live on.”

Elsewhere, TV stars Davina McCall, Holly Willoughby and Ruth Langsford all remembered Deborah, too.

Meanwhile, a new BBC documentary which included respects paid by celebrities such as Lorraine Kelly, also aired yesterday.

Additionally, Lorraine answered Heather and Alistair’s call-out on her show today (Friday July 1).

She admitted she is ‘yet to process’ Deborah’s death, but wanted to contribute to help get the trend going.

Lorraine raises a glass to Deborah James (Credit: ITV)

“We shall do that for our Deborah,” Lorraine reflected, after a champagne toast with entertainment correspondent Ria Hebden.

