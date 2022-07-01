Deborah James looks upwards
News

Deborah James’ parents make plea in poignant Instagram photo following her death

Lorraine has answered the call-out

By Robert Leigh

Dame Deborah James’ parents have urged Instagram fans of the late cancer campaigner to celebrate her life.

Her mum Heather James and father Alistair James appeared in a touching Instagram Story last night (Thursday June 30).

Shared by Heather on her @bowelgran account, it is not clear when the photo was taken.

But the poignant image appeared to encourage followers to remember mum-of-two Deborah, who passed away on Tuesday, fondly.

Deborah James reflects on her illness
Cancer campaigner Dame Deborah James passed away this week aged 40 (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Deborah James’ parents ‘raise a glass’

The photo of Heather and Alistair showed them holding glasses of what appeared to be red wine.

Looking at each other, the snap appears to have captured them clinking glasses.

Read more: Deborah James’ heartbreaking confession about her children revealed in new documentary

A caption on the Story upload added “raise a glass for Dame Debs”, emphasising they were toasting their daughter’s memory.

The photo, shared with Heather’s 90,000+ followers, has been distributed on Insta during a week when tributes have flooded in for Deborah.

Deborah James's parents shared an image on Instagram
Deborah James’ parents ‘raise a glass’ (Credit: Instagram)

Tributes to Deborah

Among those to hail Deborah’s efforts and honour her life have been Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The royals tweeted: “Deborah was an inspirational and unfalteringly brave woman whose legacy will live on.”

Deborah was an inspirational and unfalteringly brave woman whose legacy will live on.

Elsewhere, TV stars Davina McCall, Holly Willoughby and Ruth Langsford all remembered Deborah, too.

Meanwhile, a new BBC documentary which included respects paid by celebrities such as Lorraine Kelly, also aired yesterday.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Heather James (@bowelgran)

Additionally, Lorraine answered Heather and Alistair’s call-out on her show today (Friday July 1).

She admitted she is ‘yet to process’ Deborah’s death, but wanted to contribute to help get the trend going.

Lorraine raises a glass to Deborah James
Lorraine raises a glass to Deborah James (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Does Alex Scott have a partner? What happened with her Coronation Street ex?

“We shall do that for our Deborah,” Lorraine reflected, after a champagne toast with entertainment correspondent Ria Hebden.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Chloe Madeley looking concerned on This Morning
Pregnant Chloe Madeley reveals collapse on public transport during third trimester
Amanda Owen smiling at Channel 5 event and Clive Owen talking on Our Yorkshire Farm
Amanda Owen leaves fans gushing over her appearance in new photos after marriage split
Ben Shephard looking sad on GMB today
GMB host Ben Shephard reveals ‘shock’ death of close friend
Denise Van Outen smiles alongside her 'new boyfriend' Jimmy Barba
‘Red flag’ Denise Van Outen should be ‘wary of’ with ‘new boyfriend’
Eddie Boxshall looks concerned and Denise Van Outen takes a selfie
Denise Van Outen’s ex Eddie Boxshall breaks social media silence after she goes public with ‘new man’
Paddy McGuinness looks downwards and his wife Christine looks straight ahead
Paddy McGuinness shares message to wife Christine amid ‘split’ rumours