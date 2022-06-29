Lorraine Kelly, Susanna Reid and Holly Willoughby were all emotional today as they paid tribute to Dame Deborah James.

The daytime TV stars were among celebrities paying tributes to Deborah following her tragic death yesterday.

On Wednesday, Lorraine dedicated her show to Deborah as she said she wanted to “celebrate” her life.

Dame Deborah has sadly died following her battle with bowel cancer (Credit: BBC)

Lorraine Kelly today

Lorraine said on her show today: “We’re gonna celebrate, we’re gonna celebrate her life.

“It seems really strange, because we knew this was coming, but you kind of don’t think it’s actually going to happen because she’s bounced back so often.

“Back in January she was really, really ill and bounced back from that, and we just thought, ‘She’s going to be okay.'”

Lorraine became choked up when speaking about Deborah (Credit: ITV)

Lorraine added: “But what a legacy. She’s saved lives, she’s remarkable and we’re going to remember her with a lot of joy actually.

“And boy, would she have made some politician. She was just a woman who got things done.

“I’m still saying she is, I’m finding it quite hard to say she was. But yes, a remarkable woman…

“She was a friend of all of ours, she’s touched everybody… A real life wonder woman, a force of nature.”

Adil Ray and Susanna paid tribute to Deborah on GMB today (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, during a discussion with Deborah’s friend Steve Bland, Lorraine became tearful.

After seeing montage clips of Deborah, Lorraine admitted: “We knew this was happening, we knew this was going to happen but it still doesn’t seem quite real.”

Lorraine wasn’t the only daytime presenter to become emotional today.

Susanna Reid looked emotional on Good Morning Britain as she paid tribute to Deborah.

She said: “An absolutely remarkable woman who fought right until the end to raise awareness of the condition, our hearts this morning go out to her children, her husband and her family and parents as well of course.

“Absolutely dreadful news.”

Phil and Holly remembered Deborah on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

This Morning today

Meanwhile, on This Morning on Wednesday, Holly and Phillip Schofield paid tribute to Deborah.

Phil read out her family’s statement announcing her death and added: “So many people said she achieved so much in that short space of time, more than a lot of people do in a lifetime.”

Holly said: “What she has done will go on to save lives of so many other people and maybe that’s her greatest legacy.”

The pair then sent “huge love and hugs” to Deborah’s husband and two children.

