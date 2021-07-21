Linda Robson caused quite a stir on Loose Women today (July 21) when she swore live on air.

One viewer predicted Ofcom complaints after the slip of the tongue.

However, others posted memes of Twitter insinuating the gaffe caused them to spit out their lunchtime cuppa!

It came after she admitted to breaking two bed slats earlier this month after romping with her hubby.

Linda Robson let slip a cheeky swear word on Loose Women today (Credit: ITV)

So what happened on Loose Women today?

With many Brits sweltering in the middle of a heatwave, one segment on the show focused on if it was too hot to work.

Anchoring the show, Kaye Adams started off the conversation, before throwing over to Linda.

“I mean, I love the sun. When I got up this morning and the sun was shining I thought, oh I can’t be [bleep]ed to go to work today,” she said, before realising her gaffe.

“Oh I mean I couldn’t be bothered,” she said, covering her mouth with her hand and putting her head on the desk.

As Brenda Edwards and Janet Street-Porter giggled, Kaye saved the day, stepping in to save Linda’s bacon by taking over the conversation.

Linda didn’t appear to apologise for the error, and neither did Kaye before they cut to the break.

Brenda Edwards giggled at the gaffe (Credit: ITV)

So what did viewers say?

One predicted Ofcom complaints over the gaffe.

“Linda said [bleep]ed!!” said one. “All the grannies will be phoning into Ofcom!”

However, others admitted they loved Linda’s slip of the tongue on Loose Women today.

One said: “Get in Linda!”

Another posted a meme of someone spitting out their cup of tea and captioned it: “Me watching Linda on Loose Women.”

Has anyone ever sworn on Loose Women before?

Of course, it’s not the first time someone has dropped a casual swearword on the live lunchtime show.

Jane Moore apologised after panellist Paris Fury swore on air back in February.

And anchor Kaye Adams dropped the F-bomb after being pranked on air last year.

