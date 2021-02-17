Loose Women anchor Jane Moore was left a little red-faced today (February 17) when her co-host Paris Fury swore live on air.

The incident took place when Jane crossed to Paris at her home.

The 31-year-old Loose Women guest panellist, who is married to boxer Tyson Fury, is pregnant with her sixth child.

And she made the sweary slip up when speaking about her pregnancy.

Paris Fury swore live on Loose Women today (Credit: ITV)

What did Paris Fury say on Loose Women today?

Paris was retelling a story about how husband Tyson accidentally let slip of news of the pregnancy during an interview.

The Loose Women star was, up until then, set to reveal the news exclusively on the ITV daytime show.

Speaking about Tyson’s slip up, Paris then made one of her own.

She said: “It was a great idea until then, [bleep] hit the fan.”

Jane Moore apologised twice for the slip up (Credit: ITV)

What did Jane Moore say about the swearing?

Jane quickly stepped in and apologised for the blunder.

“Ooh, sorry about that little bit of language!” she stated.

Paris also apologised to viewers.

She said: “Oh, sorry about that!”

Brenda Edwards pulled a face, while Janet Street-Porter just smiled as Jane continued to chat to Paris.

And we just want to apologise again for that little bit of swearing – just a bit of excitement!

At the end of the show, Jane apologised for the mishap once again.

She said: “And we just want to apologise again for that little bit of swearing – just a bit of excitement!”

When the clip of the interview was later added to YouTube, the swearing had disappeared.

Congratulations Paris & Tyson 🎉 Someone let the good news slip a little earlier than planned 😉 Watch #LooseWomen ➡️ https://t.co/OQJh5NFFEV pic.twitter.com/6LqDAT7ZSt — Loose Women (@loosewomen) February 17, 2021

What did viewers say about the swearing on Loose Women today?

On the hole, viewers weren’t too bothered about the slip up.

“I don’t know why, but someone swearing on live daytime TV never stops being funny,” said one viewer.

“Love Paris Fury,” said another with three crying with laughter emojis.

“[Bleep] hit the fan. Saying it how it is girl,” another chucked.

Another said that after seeing the Tyson Fury documentary, swearing was “par for the course”.

However, not everyone say the funny side.

One accused Paris of “letting the show down” with her language.

