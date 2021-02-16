Loose Women stars Janet Street-Porter and Denise Welch clashed today in a debate about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

This week, news revealed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be sitting down with Oprah Winfrey for a ‘tell-all’ interview next month.

The matter was a discussion point on Tuesday’s show and not all the panellists shared the same view.

Denise shared her views on Meghan and Harry on Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

What did Janet say on Loose Women?

Host Charlene White asked Janet what she would ask the couple if she were to interview them.

Janet replied: “Well it’s not the kind of interview that I do because I don’t normally do interviews from the bended knee position.”

She questioned Meghan and Harry’s decision to do the interview despite their desire to have more privacy.

Janet had different views (Credit: ITV)

However, Denise admitted she has “never been so passionately in support of two people that I have never met before”.

The actress listed all the achievements Meghan made before meeting Prince Harry before going to to discuss the “vilification” she received during her pregnancy with son Archie.

Denise said one article about Kate Middleton read: “Pregnant Kate tenderly cradles her bump.”

However, an article about Meghan said: “Why can’t Meghan stop touching her bump, it’s embarrassing.”

Denise defended the couple (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Janet asked Denise: “Do you think they can still be patrons of charities in this country if their resident in California?”

Denise replied: “That is up to the charities themselves.”

Janet said: “But I question whether you can have the same impact from the other side of the Atlantic.”

Denise said: “I’m sure if they [charities] didn’t want them to be patrons any more, they’d step down.”

As Charlene got involved in the debate defending the royal couple, Janet said: “This interchange with the three of you and me just proves you can’t talk about Meghan in a balanced way…”

The panel were divided (Credit: ITV)

Denise cut in: “But she’s not discussed in a balanced way, Janet. The press are vile to her.”

She then added: “The privacy thing is that they’ve asked for no unauthorised intervention into their lives.

“They can’t possibly be unprivate, they’re Meghan and Harry.”

Janet said: “I think you do a good job of sticking up for them Denise and we’ll have to agree to disagree.”

