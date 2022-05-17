Loose Women star Coleen Nolan called out show anchor Kaye Adams today (May 17) during a discussion about weight and the female body.

Coleen and Kaye were joined on the panel by Katie Piper and Brenda Edwards – who, like yesterday, belted out a tune.

As Coleen laughed, Katie jumped in to defend her Loose Women pal, with Kaye attempting to explain herself.

Coleen reacted with good humour to Kaye’s quip on Loose Women today (Credit: ITV)

What happened with Coleen on Loose Women today?

The ladies started a discussion entitled “do we still judge women’s bodies” – and talk naturally turned to weight loss.

Brenda said she has always been “surrounded” by people who celebrate their figures.

Katie said that her body weight has previously changed due to “illnesses and childbirth” but has always been “a similar size”.

Off the back of Victoria Beckham’s comments that being thin is old-fashioned, Katie said her focus is very much on strength and not being skinny.

No no I didn’t mean that!

Kaye then asked Coleen: “Where are you at then? You go up and down.”

“Alright, Kaye!” Coleen said, feigning shock.

“No no I didn’t mean that!” Kaye fumbled.

Katie chipped in: “She’s calling us all out today!”

As the ladies laughed, Kaye attempted to explain herself.

“I meant emotionally,” she insisted, an argument that Coleen appeared to believe.

Kaye asked Coleen on Loose Women today about her fluctuating weight (Credit: ITV)

Coleen opens up about her weight struggles

The singer then opened up about her weight loss, admitting that Kaye is right, she has gone up and down over the years.

“If you look back over the years of this show there’s such a difference, every season is like a different me.

“But I’m at a really good place in my life. I’ve done every diet under the sun – I’ve been fat, I’ve been thin, I’ve done everything and I always ended up being back to where I was at the beginning.

“But since I’ve just changed my eating habits and it’s been about health, which happened in lockdown, I’ve dropped a lot of weight and I’ve maintained it.

“I don’t ever count calories or stand on the weighing scales. It’s the most successful way of eating I’ve ever done,” she concluded.

