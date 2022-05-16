Brenda Edwards delighted Loose Women viewers today (May 16) as she sang at the end of the show.

The singer turned panellist was on the show alongside birthday girl Jane Moore, anchor Ruth Langsford and actress Linda Robson.

At the end of the show they celebrated Jane’s 60th birthday, which takes place tomorrow, with champagne, cake and Brenda‘s singing.

And fans of Loose Women quickly took to Twitter to deliver their verdict.

Brenda Edwards sang for birthday girl Jane Moore on Loose Women today (Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Brenda Edwards sings on Loose Women

The lovely Brenda gave a stonking rendition of Abba’s Dancing Queen on Loose Women today.

She dedicated it to Jane, who turns 60 tomorrow.

As Brenda sang, Jane got up and sung along, dancing as she belted out the words, champers in hand.

And it wasn’t long before viewers took to Twitter to express their delight.

They were particular overjoyed, it seemed, to see Brenda smiling again, after the tragic and sudden death of her beloved son Jamal.

Last month, Brenda returned to Loose Women, firstly via a pre-recorded interview about her loss.

She confirmed that her son died from a cardiac arrest in February, aged 31.

Brenda said: “I’m doing okay and the way I’m looking at it, I’m taking each day as it comes.

“The one thing that I do want to say is I was with him and his sister was with us.

“We were all at home. It was sudden and unexpected. He went into a cardiac arrest and then he passed with me holding his hand.”

I was so happy to see Brenda on #loosewomen singing and smiling. How refreshing after all she’s been through 💕 — Lynn Brandon (@LynnBrandon4) May 16, 2022

‘Best part of the show’

Now Brenda has returned to the studio for the show, and today she delighted viewers as she grabbed a mic and belted out a tune.

I was so happy to see Brenda on Loose Women singing and smiling.

One viewer tweeted Brenda and said: “Best part of the show hearing you singing again and seeing you smile.”

Another agreed and said: “I was so happy to see Brenda on #loosewomen singing and smiling. How refreshing after all she’s been through.”

A third commented: “Lovely to hear @brenda_edwards singing again.”

Others hailed her performance as “absolutely incredible” and commented that she was “fabulous as always”.

