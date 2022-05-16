Loose Women viewers slam ‘rude’ panel over behaviour towards ‘clearly upset’ Sir Keir Starmer

Loose Women viewers today (May 16) branded the panel “rude” over their treatment of Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer.

Sir Keir was on the show to mark the start of Arthritis Care Awareness Week, speaking to the ladies about his mother Josephine and her battle with the condition.

However, talk soon turned to party-gate and Sir Keir’s beer and curry night with his colleagues.

And it was then that viewers waded in and called the ladies – especially anchor Ruth Langsford and Jane Moore – “rude”.

Loose Women today: Sir Keir Starmer’s car-crash interview

The ladies welcomed Keir to the show and before speaking about his beloved mum, they asked him about the PM and partygate.

Commenting on Keir’s desire for Boris Johnson to resign, Ruth told him that 63% of voters had branded Keir a “hypocrite” in a recent poll.

“I think the big difference is that I’ve been very clear that I haven’t broken the rules,” he said.

“But equally I’ve said that if the police do issue me with a fixed penalty notice, I will do the right thing and I will step down.

“So I’ve put everything on the line because I think that’s the right thing to do.”

As Keir referred to Boris’ rule-breaking, Ruth reminded him: “But you’d had a curry takeaway for 30 people delivered, as we understand it.”

He was harangued and constantly interrupted by Ruth and Jane.

Correcting her, he said: “No it wasn’t 30 people. That’s already been retracted.”

Jane then chimed in: “How many was it?”

Barely looking at her, the politician replied: “About 15 or so,” as Jane fired back: “It’s still a lot.”

Loose Women panel accused of ‘gunning’ for Keir Starmer

However, Loose Women viewers slammed the ladies for having him on the show to speak about his mum and turning it into a political debate.

Tweeting ITV, one said: “Those earpieces, don’t you ever use them to speak to the ladies and say: ‘Move on please?” asked one.

“Because I for one wanted to hear @Keir_Starmer talk about his mum‘s arthritis and #ArthritisAwarenessMonth.

“He was harangued and constantly interrupted by Ruth and Jane,” they added.

Others felt the same.

“They were bloody rude to Keir Starmer,” one said.

“Loose Women are trying to gun for boring Keir Starmer but it’s not really working. They aren’t letting him finish answering a question.

“They are just straight on the attack. This isn’t an interview,” said another.

“Loose Women on the TV, Keir Starmer being interviewed, absolute car crash interview,” another declared.

“Sometimes #Loosewomen can be so uncaring. #KeirStarmer was clearly upset about his mother and her courage with the most painful childhood arthritis which sadly took her life before her time,” said another.

“Sorry but I think Ruth etc were rather rude talking over him and cutting him short and making a sarcastic joke when he was trying to speak about his mother,” another concluded.

