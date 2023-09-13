Ex-Loose Women star reveals shock 10-year shoplifting habit

Ex-Loose Women panelist Carol McGiffin has opened up about shoplifting for 10 years.

It was reported back in May that Carol had “stepped away” from the ITV daytime series over a “difficult issue”.

The 63-year-old media personality first appeared on Loose Women between 2003 and 2013. She returned to the series in 2018.

But following initial reports about her absence from the programme earlier this year, Carol later revealed she was suffering from “too much stress” due to contract negotiations.

However, now former show regular Carol – who hit out at “arrogant” TV bosses over the summer – has ‘fessed up to another situation that left her feeling under pressure.

Loose Women news: Former star Carol McGiffin opens up

In her Best magazine column, Carol admitted to pinching from shops from a very young age. She explained she went on nicking items for a decade until police gave her a frightening dressing down after she was discovered red-handed. Her final brush with thieving came while she was stocking up for Christmas one year, Carol added.

She wrote: “When I was three, I used to pop along to Woolworths and steal mouth organs and stash them in the cupboard.

Me and a bunch of friends went on a Christmas shoplifting spree.

“Later, at age 12, me and a bunch of friends went on a Christmas shoplifting spree, again in Woolworths. I was caught with Sellotape and a pottery horse in my bag.”

Carol McGiffin admits police ‘scared the pants off me’ so she never shoplifted again (Credit: ITV)

‘Police were called’

Carol also made it clear that on this occasion, she had to face the consequences of her actions after she came in for a scary encounter with police.

She went on: “The police were called and took me home. They proceeded to scare the pants off me with threats of a criminal record. That would probably have ruined my life. I never did it again.”

Lesson learned!

