Carol McGiffin takes swipe at Loose Women as she makes sad admission about shock exit

Carol McGiffin has taken a swipe at Loose Women following her shock exit from the show.

The star, 63, recently said she had been forced to ‘step away’ from the daytime show because of a “difficult issue”. Carol said that she was suffering from “too much stress” due to contract negotiations.

Now Carol has appeared on GB News to discuss her exit. She said she no longer watches the show and insisted it’s become “woke”.

Carol spoke about her exit from Loose Women (Credit: GB News)

Carol McGiffin on Loose Women

Speaking to host Dan Wootton, Carol was asked about the “general wokery” on the show. Carol said: “Well put it this way, reading all the comments from the article at the weekend there are a lot of people who think the programme has gone very, very woke.”

You just don’t have to keep forcing this stuff down peoples’ throats.

Dan then said: “I feel that as a viewer. I don’t watch any more.” Carol then admitted: “Well, neither do I.”

She said: “The whole of mainstream media is very woke. You just don’t have to keep forcing this stuff down peoples’ throats, it’s not just ITV, the BBC is probably worse actually.”

Carol spoke about “woke” shows (Credit: ITV)

Carol then made a sad admission. She said: “It’s not a place where I feel I fit in.”

It comes after Carol discussed the reasoning behind her stepping back from the ITV programme. Speaking to Best magazine, the star said: “It was causing me too much stress, which was mostly down to a difficult contract issue I’d been challenging since January.

“The problem was, ITV were insisting, for the first time since I went back in 2018, that if I wanted to carry on doing the show, I would have to sign a contract that was totally unjust and unworkable for me, so I had to say no thanks.”

Carol recently spoke about a “difficult issue” with contracts (Credit: GB News)

What did Carol say?

She then added at the time: “It’s not really that I’ve left, I’m just not doing it at the moment. I feel quite upset about it, if I’m honest, because although it is my decision, I felt like it was one I was being forced to make.”

An ITV spokesperson said: “ITV will not comment on or disclose details of individual contracts but all ITV contracts comply with the required employment and HMRC legislation.”

Read more: Carol McGiffin breaks silence on claims over ‘real reason she left Loose Women’

A spokesperson also said recently: “ITV will not comment on speculation around individual contracts. We understand Carol has decided to leave Loose Women and we wish her well.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.