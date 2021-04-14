Line Of Duty star Martin Compston warns fans may ‘need therapy’ after explosive twist

Line Of Duty star Martin Compston has warned viewers may “need therapy” after Sunday’s upcoming episode.

The 36-year-old Scotsman – who plays DI Steve Arnott – has continued to tease fans throughout the course of the BBC show’s season six.

But it appears the crime series is about to get even more dramatic – if that’s even possible?!

Martin Compston has warned fans may ‘need therapy’ after this week’s Line Of Duty (Credit: World Productions/BBC)

What did Line Of Duty star Martin Compston say?

Taking to Instagram, Martin teased a spoiler for the upcoming fifth episode.

Alongside a photo of Steve running, he wrote: “Episode 5 kicks off as stores re-open and there’s a sale on waistcoats.

“In all seriousness though if you thought ep 4 ended on a cliffhanger, you’ll need therapy by the end of ep 5.”

You’ll need therapy by the end of episode five

Naturally, viewers were left gobsmacked by the chilling post.

One commented: “Too much teasing Martin I can’t!”

A second added: “Jokes on you, I’ve needed therapy since the end of the first episode.”

In addition, a third wrote: “Oh behave will you! I’m still recovering from ep 4!”

Quoting Ted Hastings, another added: “Mother of God!”

Furthermore, a fifth said: “Actually don’t think I can cope!”

What should Line Of Duty viewers expect?

While it’s now known what Martin is referring to, fans do know DCS Patricia Carmichael is set to return.

The BBC recently confirmed the return of the steely Carmichael in a brief message.

They said: “Now with Ted’s forced retirement looming, is Carmichael in position to take control?

The BBC crime drama has viewers gripped (Credit: World Productions/BBC)

“And with the restructure of the anti-corruption units, is this the end of AC-12?”

The no-nonsense officer appeared in the fifth series of Line Of Duty.

Meanwhile, BBC viewers are yet to find out who Jo Davidson’s mystery relative is.

Tommy Hunter, who first appeared in series one, is a favourite amongst fans.

However, others have suggested Stephen Graham’s character John Corbett be the man in question.

But this is Line of Duty, so anything could happen!

Episode five of Line of Duty is on Sunday April 18 at 9pm on BBC One

