Line Of Duty star Martin Compston
TV

Line Of Duty star Martin Compston warns fans may ‘need therapy’ after explosive twist

Mother of God!

By Rebecca Calderwood

Line Of Duty star Martin Compston has warned viewers may “need therapy” after Sunday’s upcoming episode.

The 36-year-old Scotsman – who plays DI Steve Arnott – has continued to tease fans throughout the course of the BBC show’s season six.

But it appears the crime series is about to get even more dramatic – if that’s even possible?!

series six line of duty
Martin Compston has warned fans may ‘need therapy’ after this week’s Line Of Duty (Credit: World Productions/BBC)

What did Line Of Duty star Martin Compston say?

Taking to Instagram, Martin teased a spoiler for the upcoming fifth episode.

Alongside a photo of Steve running, he wrote: “Episode 5 kicks off as stores re-open and there’s a sale on waistcoats.

“In all seriousness though if you thought ep 4 ended on a cliffhanger, you’ll need therapy by the end of ep 5.”

You’ll need therapy by the end of episode five

Naturally, viewers were left gobsmacked by the chilling post.

One commented: “Too much teasing Martin I can’t!”

A second added: “Jokes on you, I’ve needed therapy since the end of the first episode.”

Read more: Amazon’s Alexa device is telling Line of Duty fans she knows who Jo Davidson is related to

In addition, a third wrote: “Oh behave will you! I’m still recovering from ep 4!”

Quoting Ted Hastings, another added: “Mother of God!”

Furthermore, a fifth said: “Actually don’t think I can cope!”

What should Line Of Duty viewers expect?

While it’s now known what Martin is referring to, fans do know DCS Patricia Carmichael is set to return.

The BBC recently confirmed the return of the steely Carmichael in a brief message.

They said: “Now with Ted’s forced retirement looming, is Carmichael in position to take control?

Line Of Duty season 6
The BBC crime drama has viewers gripped (Credit: World Productions/BBC)

“And with the restructure of the anti-corruption units, is this the end of AC-12?”

The no-nonsense officer appeared in the fifth series of Line Of Duty.

Meanwhile, BBC viewers are yet to find out who Jo Davidson’s mystery relative is.

Read more: Bookies’ favourite to be Jo Davidson’s relative named

Tommy Hunter, who first appeared in series one, is a favourite amongst fans.

However, others have suggested Stephen Graham’s character John Corbett be the man in question.

But this is Line of Duty, so anything could happen!

Episode five of Line of Duty is on Sunday April 18 at 9pm on BBC One

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

this morning Alison hammond
Alison Hammond slips up as she refers to ‘Prince William’s funeral’ on This Morning
Princess Eugenie
Princess Eugenie breaks silence to pay intimate Prince Philip tribute as she makes promise to Queen
The Queen and Meghan Markle
The Queen ‘understands’ why Meghan Markle can’t attend Prince Philip’s funeral
Harry and Meghan latest news
Harry and Meghan latest news: Couple ‘have regrets after Oprah interview’
X Factor boss Simon Cowell ‘turns to Cheryl for help’ after being ‘blindsided’ by accusations
The Queen and Prince Philip: Her Majesty ‘was at her husband’s bedside as he passed away’