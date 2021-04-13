Line of Duty fan favourite DCS Patricia Carmichael (played by Anna Maxwell Martin) is making a sensational return to the show THIS WEEK.

The BBC has confirmed the return of the steely Carmichael but there aren’t many other details.

Pat’s back on Line Of Duty! (Credit: BBC)

When will Anna Maxwell Martin be back on Line Of Duty?

In a press release, the BBC said: “Now with Ted’s forced retirement looming, is Carmichael in position to take control?

“And with the restructure of the anti-corruption units, is this the end of AC-12?”

Furthermore, fans won’t have to wait long to see her back in action.

She will appear in episode five, which airs this Sunday (April 18).

Anna, 43, said about Carmichael’s return: “Pat’s back, I can’t remember what she’s doing there, nor would I be allowed to blab.

“But suffice to say she’s got some new clobber and she’s ready to bust some balls.”

Remember DCS Carmichael? (Credit: BBC)

Who is DCS Patricia Carmichael?

Patricia Carmichael appeared in the fifth series of Line Of Duty.

A skilled, no-nonsense officer when it comes to busting bent coppers, she heads up sister unit, AC-3.

And viewers were on the edge of their seats in series five when she interrogated Ted Hastings.

However, when new evidence emerged and one of her own AC-3 officers turned out to be a wrong ‘un, her case collapsed.

Despite being proved innocent, she still had her suspicions about Hastings – suspicions she aired to DCC Andrea Wise at the end of the series.

Is Ted in trouble? (Credit: BBC)

Why is Carmichael back?

Although the BBC is tight-lipped at the reason for Carmichael’s return, ED! has its own theories.

Could the money Ted gave Steph Corbett come back to haunt him and Carmichael is on hand to finally bring him down?

Or, could Carmichael (ever the career woman) sense that there will be a power vacuum after Ted retires and is putting her hat in the ring?

It’s all to play for.

Line Of Duty returns on Sunday April 18 at 9pm on BBC One.