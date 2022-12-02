Life After Tom star Kelsey Parker has revealed her frustration after being sent a message by Max George.

Kelsey starred in the documentary, Kelsey Parker: Life After Tom, last night (December 1).

The 32-year-old lost her husband Tom Parker earlier this year after being diagnosed with stage four glioblastoma brain cancer.

Tom was best known for being a member of the boyband The Wanted, which Max was also a part of.

Kelsey Parker struggled with Max George’s message (Credit: ITV)

Life After Tom: Kelsey Parker’s message from Max

Receiving a message from Max, Kelsey said: “Max George messaged me: ‘How are you coping, Kels?’ And messages like that, I’m like: ‘What do you want me to say?’ How am I coping?

“How are you coping, Max?” she snapped.

“Obviously he’s doing it because he does genuinely care how I am coping, but what do you put?”

She added: “I just put: ‘Yeah, all good babes. Just trying to cope to the best way I can.’

“That’s it isn’t it really. That’s just the answer. Doing these events, trying to raise money, trying to make myself feel better, that can help some other people.”

Max and Tom were part of the boyband The Wanted (Credit: ITV)

‘Therapy’

Appearing on Good Morning Britain, Kelsey revealed that she was worried about filming the documentary at first but realised it was “the best thing”.

“It was like therapy for me. I’ve done things in the show that I wouldn’t necessarily have done but it’s massively helped me. It’s pushed me out of my comfort zone,” she explained.

“I didn’t really understand what grief was. You can feel so many emotions at one time. There’s so many different elements.

She continued: “But even still there’s that guilt process. Guilty that I’m still here and I look at my kids and I’m guilty he’s not experiencing what I’m experiencing with them.”

Kelsey’s battle with grief

Kelsey also discussed how hard it was trying to decide which of Tom’s items to keep.

She said: “The memories are here in my heart so getting rid of an object doesn’t really mean anything but you don’t know how hard it is.

“You don’t want to let go because you’re losing them even more.”

Speaking about grief, she said: “You can be in a room full of people and still feel lonely.

“People don’t understand how I feel. Christmas is going to be so tough for me. We’re not going to wake up Christmas as a family.

“Grief ripples through the family and it affects us all so differently.”

She also revealed a heartbreaking ritual she performs for Tom every night.

New boyfriend claims

It was previously reported that Kelsey is in the early stages of a relationship with Sean Boggans.

A source told MailOnline: “It’s very early days and no-one knows what the future will bring, but for now, Kelsey is happy that someone else has come into her life.”

