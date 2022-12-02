Life After Tom, fronted by Kelsey Parker, aired on ITVBe last night (December 1) – and the first episode left viewers in tears.

During the show, Kelsey broke viewers’ hearts as she revealed her nightly ritual for her late husband Tom Parker.

Tom, who was a member of the boyband The Wanted, passed away in March this year after being diagnosed with brain cancer since October 2020.

He was 33 at the time of his death.

Kelsey got emotional as she discussed her nightly routine (Credit: ITV)

Life After Tom: Kelsey Parker in heartbreaking nightly ritual

Kelsey, 32, appeared in a new ITV Kelsey Parker: Life After Tom, last night.

Speaking in her new documentary, Kelsey revealed that she didn’t feel like throwing away Tom’s things in his recording studio, despite not needing them.

“I mean, I am no music producer, so I don’t actually need this stuff,” she said. “But I don’t think I can bring myself to throw it away.

“And, like, even that picture. I’m like, I can’t have any more pictures downstairs of him. I come and look at him before bed. I’ll be like: ‘Night!’

“This is a sad one, isn’t it?” she said, detailing her nighty ritual.

Becoming emotional, she continued: “It is just sad, though, it is. And that’s the thing, sometimes I even just shut the door in this room because I just can’t look at it.”

Kelsey blows a kiss at Tom’s picture before bed at night (Credit: ITV)

Kelsey thanks followers

Taking to her Instagram page today (December 2), Kelsey thanked her followers for their messages of support.

She wrote: “Thank you all so much for all the kind messages and comments I’ve had since the show aired last night.

“I’m not gonna lie I was nervous about it going out, sharing so much of me and Tom and talking so openly about this subject that many people shy away from.

“I’m so proud of this show and just the comments we’ve had from episode and has reassured me that we needed to make it, and encourage the conversation.”

She added: “There’s five more episodes and I’m looking forward to sharing them with you. Next episode airs next Thursday 8th December 9pm on ITV Be. #PositiveParkersForever.”

A post shared by Kelsey Parker (@being_kelsey)

Kelsey fans rally round

One person commented: “Amazing! Watching your story unfold shows, we never know when this sad story can happen to any of us. Tom will be super proud of you. You’ve got this girl.”

A second said: “So brave to bare it all in front of the camera!! I could relate to so much of what you said.”

“I loved the show and how open you are about death and grieving, it’s good to talk about it all.. we need more of that! You have a beautiful family,” another added.

And a fourth user wrote: “You are amazing. Watched the show and you are a inspiration. Your children are a beautiful reflection of real love you and Tom have together.”

Tom and Kelsey got married in 2018 after meeting back in 2009. They welcomed their daughter Aurelia Rose in 2019 and their son Bodhi Thomas in 2020.

