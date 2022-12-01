Kelsey Parker – wife of Tom Parker – smiling
Tom Parker’s wife details heartbreaking struggles with friends and family in wake of his death

People just don't know what to say…

By Joshua Haigh

The wife of Tom Parker, mum-of-two Kelsey Parker, has opened up about heartbreaking struggles she’s faced with her friends and family in the wake of Tom’s tragic death.

The Wanted singer Tom died in March at the age of 33 following his battle with a brain tumour.

Since then, Kelsey has been trying to traverse life without her husband and as a widow.

Speaking to The Times, Kelsey has revealed that people feel “awkward” around her.

So much so, that she believes people now actively avoid her simply because they don’t know how to talk to a grieving widow.

Kelsey Parker smiling at the NTAs
Kelsey Parker says people feel ‘awkward’ around her (Credit: Splashnews)

Wife of Tom Parker on loneliness after his death

It appears life can be a bit of a lonely place for Kelsey following the death of her beloved husband.

“They [people] feel awkward around me and they cross the street to avoid me. They don’t know what to say. I want to say: ‘There is more to me than Tom being dead,'” Kelsey said.

“Friends find it hard to relate to, because until you’ve done everything I’ve done over the past three years, you can’t really understand my life. Because it’s been so tough.

“They’ll hate me for saying it, but the majority of the men in my family would rather have their heads buried in a hole in the garden than talk about it. But death is the one thing guaranteed to happen to us. It’s almost as if we’re all scared to die.”

Kelsey Parker finds ‘new boyfriend’

Meanwhile, Kelsey has reportedly been attempting to move on with her life and find happiness for herself in the wake of her tragedy.

A source told the MailOnline recently that she has reportedly found love again.

“It’s very early days and no-one knows what the future will bring, but for now, Kelsey is happy that someone else has come into her life,” claimed the insider.

The publication claimed Kelsey and father-of-two Sean met when she enjoyed a break with friends in Lindos, Rhodes in September.

Kelsey Parker smiling at the NTAs
Kelsey recently celebrated her first wedding anniversary on her own (Credit: Splashnews)

Kelsey on ‘firsts’ without her husband

In September, Kelsey appeared on Loose Women where she opened up about life without Tom.

She discussed some heartbreaking “firsts” she’s experienced without him.

Kelsey explained: “Well, for me, I’ve tried to make everything a celebration. So, his birthday, we did a charity walk for him.

“Just simple things, we went to Cornwall every single year, and this was the first time we went to Cornwall as a family without him.

“And that was, like, really tough.”

Earlier this year, Kelsey was forced to mark her first wedding anniversary without Tom.

In a heartbreaking post, she said: “Miss you immensely and it’s not getting easier but as I promised I would, I’m here, staying positive, toasting you and us and staying grateful for the time we had.

“Our wedding day truly was the best day of my life and I’m holding on to every memory of it. Love you Tom. Thank you for choosing me to be Mrs Parker. Positive Parkers Forever.”

YouTube video player

