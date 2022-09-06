Kelsey Parker on heartbreaking ‘firsts’ without husband Tom as Loose Women viewers praise her strength

Loose Women today saw Tom Parker‘s widow, Kelsey Parker appear on the show.

The 30-year-old opened up about some heartbreaking “firsts” she’s experienced without Tom, and viewers took to Twitter to praise her strength.

Kelsey was on the show today (Credit: ITV)

Kelsey Parker on Loose Women today

Today’s edition of Loose Women saw Kelsey appear on the show.

The mum-of-two joined the panellists to discuss life six months on from Tom’s death.

Tom sadly passed away in March following a lengthy battle with brain cancer.

During her chat with the panellists, Kelsey spoke about some of the firsts that she’s experienced without her husband in the last six months.

When asked how she was dealing with the “firsts”, Kelsey said she’s tried to make every first a celebration.

Kelsey opened up on today’s show (Credit: ITV)

Kelsey talks about firsts without Tom on Loose Women today

Speaking about the firsts, Kelsey said: “Well, for me, I’ve tried to make everything a celebration.”

“So, his birthday, we did a charity walk for him,” she said.

“Just simple things, we went to Cornwall every single year, and this was the first time we went to Cornwall as a family without him,” she continued.

“And that was, like, really tough,” she confessed. “But I wanted to go, because if you stop going…”

Janet then interjected, saying: “He wouldn’t want you to stop,” something Kelsey agreed with.

“It is tough,” she later added. “For me, I live each day.”

Viewers praised Kelsey (Credit: ITV)

Fans of the show, and of Kelsey, took to Twitter during and after her interview on Loose Women today to praise her strength.

“#KelseyParker you are such a strong woman, you’re doing your absolute best for the children. Remember to be kind to yourself,” one veiwer tweeted.

“The strength, bravery, and positivity @Being_Kelsey has is outstanding @TomParker will be so proud of you,” another said.

“Wow – I have no words about this woman other than she’s simply AMAZING!! Tom would be so proud of her with all the things she doing right now!! We all love you & here for you @Being_Kelsey,” a third wrote.

“@Being_Kelsey wow Kelsey you never fail to amaze me with your positivity and strength!” another gushed.

