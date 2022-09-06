Janet Street-Porter makes heartbreaking confession about ‘unexpected’ death of friend

On Loose Women today, Janet Street-Porter made a heartbreaking confession about the death of her friend.

Kelsey Parker, the widow of Tom Parker, appeared on the show to discuss how she’s been six months after his death.

While Kelsey was discussing losing her husband Tom, Janet opened up about the “unexpected” loss of her friend.

Janet opened up about expecting her friend to ‘walk around the corner’ after his death (Credit: ITV)

Loose Women today

Kelsey was asked how she is dealing with the ‘firsts’ since Tom died.

She began to talk about her recent family trip to Cornwall, which was her first time back since losing Tom.

Janet said: “But everything would bring back a memory, wouldn’t it, every place you go to.”

Kelsey agreed completely, saying that the couple had many memories in Cornwall.

Janet continued: “When one of my friends died unexpectedly, I couldn’t even bare to walk where I’d been with him because I expected him to turn the corner all the time.”

Janet related to Kelsey when she discussed losing Tom (Credit: ITV)

Janet clashes with Linda

Earlier in the show, Janet clashed with fellow panellist Linda Robson after Linda expressed that she was a “big fan” of Boris Johnson.

Linda admitted: “I’ve always been a big fan of Boris because he lived in Islington and I used to see him all the time.”

Janet interrupted her, saying: “You can’t like people just because they lived in Islington!”

Linda then said: “He used to stop and chat with everyone. You used to see him down the market with his cup of tea and with the dog and that.”

The star then said Mr Johnson has provided us with “good laughs”.

Fans took to Twitter to express their disappointment in Linda.

One viewer said: “You DON’T vote for a PM because he’s a laugh.”

However, one wrote: “Well said Linda. Boris will be sorely missed.”

