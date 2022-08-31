The Loose Women studio has been a hotbed of debate this week, with viewers joining in with the ladies over on Twitter.

Today (August 31) saw another furious clash between panellists. It came hot on the heels of Denise Welch’s ruck with Jane Moore and Gloria Hunniford.

This time it was outspoken journalist Janet Street-Porter who clashed with actress Kelle Bryan.

And let’s just say it got heated…

What happened on Loose Women today?

Jane Moore, Sophie Morgan, Kelle and Janet took their seats today to discuss topical issues.

One big story up for debate was Meghan Markle’s recent comments in The Cut. The ex-royal compared her wedding with Prince Harry to Nelson Mandela being freed from prison.

Panellists Jane and Janet took issue with the comparison, but Kelle defended Meghan’s comments. As a result, there was fierce debate in the ITV studio.

As conversation continued it turned into a furious debate between Janet and Kelle as the pair discussed racism and the royal family.

Janet and Kelle clash

Whilst Jane and Sophie were also debating Meghan’s comments, it was a clear passionate discourse between Janet and Kelle as the conversation became heated.

Janet said to Kelle: “You seem to be implying that the British people by default would think less of her son and think badly of her son because he’s a person of colour and mixed race.”

It’s just so boring talking about Meghan Markle.

However, Kelle responded: “That’s her experience. She said within the royal household people have made comments about her son as a person of colour.

“If that’s the first representation she’s had, what’s she thinking about as a wider community outside. Racism is something we deal with on a daily basis.”

Jane then interjected: “There’s racism in America as well though.”

However, Janet wasn’t finished and she added: “What I find ironic is that she left this country because she complained of having her privacy invaded and she’s crossed to another continent where now in the space of a week we’ve had two podcasts and a 6,000 word interview.”

‘It’s just so boring talking about Meghan Markle’

Kelle then raised the issue of the “confines” on Meghan’s life while being a part of the royal family.

However, she had to shout to be heard over her fellow panellists: “She couldn’t receive her mail without somebody else reading it.”

Panellist Sophie then weighed in to add her thoughts. She said: “It’s just so boring talking about Meghan Markle – but I get all the points raised.”

She continued: “We’re pulling out things that’s being said. It’s a shame when she knows she’s being scrutinised for things she says that she still says things that potentially detract from her agenda.

“She wants to manage her voice and her truth. But she should be aware she compares herself to Mandela, it’s going to get scrutinised.”

What did Loose Women viewers on Twitter think?

Viewers also shared their thoughts on the fierce debate, as they took to Twitter.

One viewer claimed: “Three white women laughing in the face of a black woman trying to explain her point of view and experience of racism.”

Another echoed, adding: “Is no one else appalled at the privileged older white women laughing at @kellebryan for explaining another woman of colour’s experience? How can they sit and laugh when they’ve never experienced it themselves! So patronising, I’m embarrassed for them!”

A third struck out at Janet, as they tweeted: “#LooseWomen wow! Janet Street-Porter & Jane Moore dismissing the only black woman on the panel today, opinion & experience as a woman of colour in support of Meghan.

“I honestly believe God forbid anything awful happened to Ms Markle these privileged people would dance on her grave.”

Another simply wrote: “Janet with her absurd opinions yet again.”

Yet some fans were dismissive of the way that Kelle defended Meghan, as one wrote: “Kelle obviously believes everything comes out of Meghan’s mouth is gospel.”

Another added: “Has Kelle got a hotline to Meghan? Or just believes the story Meg’s peddles??”

Loose Women airs on weekdays from 12:30pm on ITV and ITV Hub.

