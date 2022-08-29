Meghan reveals Harry’s sad confession about dad Prince Charles in new interview

Meghan Markle has revealed a sad confession Prince Harry made about his father Prince Charles.

The Duchess of Sussex has spilled all in a new interview with The Cut.

In the new interview, Meghan has opened up about a range of topics including her and Harry’s new life in California with their children, Archie and Lilibet.

However, during one part of the interview, Meghan revealed the sad admission Harry made about his dad Charles.

Harry has reportedly had a strained relationship with his father and older brother Prince William over the last few years.

Things apparently became worse when Harry and Meghan decided to step down from their senior royal roles in 2020.

Speaking to The Cut, Meghan spoke about how tabloid reports had torn apart two families.

She said: “Harry said to me, ‘I lost my dad in this process.’ It doesn’t have to be the same for them as it was for me, but that’s his decision.”

Meghan has a strained relationship with her own family, especially her father Thomas Markle and half-sister Samantha.

Thomas and Samantha have tried to reach out to Meghan publicly. However, it seems relations haven’t been resolved.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back from royal life in 2020 and moved to the United States with their son Archie, three.

Last year, they welcomed their daughter Lilibet Diana.

The couple are due to return to the UK next month for a series of events.

Harry and Meghan will visit Manchester for the One Young World Summit on September 5.

They’ll also attend the WellChild Awards on September 8.

Meanwhile, they’ll also make a trip to Germany to attend the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023 One Year to Go event.

However, according to The Telegraph, Meghan and Harry might not visit the Queen, 96, when they’re in the UK.

The publication claims that the couple are still waiting on decisions around their security while in the UK before they decide to travel off schedule.

