Prince Harry reveals ‘wish’ for Archie and Lilibet as he discusses Diana death anniversary

Prince Harry has opened up about the influence of his mother Princess Diana ahead of the 25th anniversary of her death, in latest news.

The Duke of Sussex paid tribute to his late mum after playing in the 2022 Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup.

Sentebale was founded by Harry and Lesotho’s Prince Seeiso to help young people affected by HIV/AIDS in southern Africa.

He also voiced a desire relating to Diana and his own young family he shares with wife Meghan Markle.

Prince Harry co-founded the Sentebale charity (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Prince Harry pays tribute to mum Diana

Speaking after participating in the Polo Cup, Harry mentioned how the charity is named after the Lesotho word for forget-me-nots.

He likened the flower’s name to his mother, saying Diana “most certainly will never be forgotten”.

Continuing the theme, Harry also noted he hoped the game day in Colorado in the US would be very memorable.

“I want it to be a day filled with memories of her incredible work and love for the way she did it,” said Harry.

And he also expressed a ‘wish’ for a family moment involving Archie and Lilibet that sadly will never come.

Harry continued: “I want it to be a day to share the spirit of my mum with my family, with my children, who I wish could have met her.”

Prince Harry is held by his mother Diana as a baby while Prince William is held by their father Prince Charles (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Duke of Sussex news

Harry also indicated he strives to honour Diana’s legacy, particularly with regards to her charity work.

He continued: “Every day, I hope to do her proud.

“She was tireless in her work to support and stigmatise those experiencing HIV/AIDS.

“Fittingly, her favourite flowers were forget-me-nots.

“I hope we can remember my mother’s legacy by recommitting to those we serve, whoever and wherever that may be.”

Harry paid tribute to his late mum, Diana (Credit: SplashNews.com)

‘Huge progress’

Harry later noted Sentebale is “making huge progress” in Lesotho and Botswana.

He added: “Yet, the fight is not over and we cannot falter now, especially after the past two-and-half years.”

If she were here, I know my mother would thank you too.

Harry concluded: “So, we thank you. I thank you. And if she were here, I know my mother would thank you too.”

Harry also took to the field for the event, scoring the first goal for the Sentebale team.

He scored five goals overall throughout the tournament, with his team the ultimate winners.

Read more: Harry and Meghan ‘welcome new addition to family’ as they’re branded ‘sensitive’ and ‘caring’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.