Harry and Meghan ‘welcome new addition to family’ as they’re branded ‘sensitive’ and ‘caring’

Harry and Meghan have adopted a rescue dog, according to a US news report.

According to PEOPLE, the Sussexes welcomed the new addition to their family last month.

It is believed the dog – a beagle called Momma Mia – was rescued from a breeding facility along with 4000 others.

Other reports claim Momma Mia was initially taken to a shelter with eight of her puppies. She was later transferred to the Beagle Freedom Project rescue facility in San Fernando Valley, which is about 80 miles away from Montecito.

There’s a new Momma in the Sussex family! (Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images)

Animal rights attorney Shannon Keith oversees BFP. She told PEOPLE the organisation was “honoured” that the Sussexes have supported them.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are the most loving, sensitive and caring adopters I have ever met!” Shannon said.

It was also noted that Harry and Meghan picked the older Momma Mia over many puppies available for adoption.

Shannon added: “They made a point to adopt a rescue named Mia, who most would overlook because she is older, has health issues and is traumatised by her past.

“I was so impressed by their commitment to animal welfare! They have been following up letting us know how well Momma Mia is doing in her new, amazing home!”

Shannon also opened up about the circumstances surrounding Momma Mia’s adoption.

She told the LA Times that Meghan rang her up on her mobile phone. But Shannon didn’t initially realise who she was speaking with.

Indeed, Shannon wondered during the course of their reported 30 minute conversation whether she was talking to Megan Fox!

Harry and Meghan reportedly wanted to give a home to an older dog, rather than a puppy (Credit: BBC News YouTube)

However, once the situation was clarified, Meghan, Prince Harry and two security guards popped along to meet Momma Mia.

Shannon recalled Meghan – who previously adopted a rescue beagle called Guy in 2015 – decided on adopting the pooch as she held Momma Mia.

And it was also claimed Meghan made it clear the Sussexes wanted to help an older dog, rather than a puppy.

A happy new life to Momma Mia!

ED! has approached a representative for the Sussexes for comment.

