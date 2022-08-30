Loose Women today saw a furious Denise Welch involved in an explosive argument with fellow panelists Jane Moore and Gloria Hunniford.

Things escalated on the show during a fiery debate about comments Meghan Markle made during a recent interview.

What happened on Loose Women today?

Over the weekend, Meghan did an interview with The Cut.

The 41-year-old royal made a number of comments that have caused discourse.

One comment that drew attention saw Meghan seemingly confirm that Prince Harry has fallen out with Prince Charles.

During today’s edition of Loose Women (August 30), the panelists discussed Meghan’s comments – and became embroiled in an explosive argument.

The discussion was kicked off by Denise saying: “I think that Meghan Markle can do nothing right.”

She then said that she hasn’t been able to “since the beginning”.

Meghan Markle debate sparks explosive reaction

Denise then went on to say that she has been on the Meghan Markle “support wagon” since she first got with Prince Harry.

“To live in a world where she is denigrated so badly every single day, even when she was suffering incredible mental health issues with her child, I don’t know how she survives sometimes,” she said.

Denise then asked why don’t the media leave Meghan alone if they want her to “disappear”.

“Because she keeps giving interviews,” Jane replied. She then went on to say that you can’t ask for privacy and then do interviews.

“Yes, you can!” Denise argued. “She wants privacy from unwanted attention.”

‘Don’t shout at me’

As Denise raised her voice, Gloria attempted to calm her down and touched her arm. “Don’t shout at me,” she said. “Just stop talking for one minute.”

“I won’t shout at you,” Denise said as Gloria let go of her.

Gloria then had her say. The 82-year-old panelist said that she “loved” Meghan at first and was sad to see her and Harry leave.

“I respected the fact that they wanted a bit of privacy,” she continued. “But now privacy to me is you go to a different country and you do not do Oprah Winfrey, do every magazine and do all sorts of deals with Netflix.”

Denise disagreed but Gloria pressed on. However, Denise couldn’t bottle up any more and argued that if Meghan’s told lies, so have the royal family.

Gloria then berated Denise for shouting again. “I’m not shouting at you, I’m just shouting generally,” Denise argued.

