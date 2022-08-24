Judi Love breaks down in emotional Loose Women interview today

Loose Women star and comedian Judi Love broke down crying during a segment in today’s show dedicated to her life.

The panellist became emotional when her fellow Loose Women presenters played a clip featuring pictures of her life so far.

Judi broke down today (Credit: ITV)

Judi Love gets emotional

The segment on today’s Loose Women was titled ‘Life before Loose’ and explored the highs and lows of Judi’s life.

Starting the segment, Judi looked nervous and stated: “My heart is pumping.”

The show then showed a montage from moments in her life which included baby pictures, family pictures, videos from her live comedy shows and a clip from when she met Prince William.

During the clips Judi began to cry.

Kaye Adams stated: “Look at you crying already Judi. Oh my god, we don’t want to do this to you.”

Judi became emotional when showed a montage of her past (Credit: ITV)

Loose Women today

Wiping away tears, Judi explained: “It’s overwhelming, it’s joyous tears.

“When you’re living in the journey and so busy doing it and so focused on where you want to get to, that you kind of park things where they are, where they have been because you’re on a new path.

“Seeing it all back, you remember the process, and you remember the tiredness, the joy, the hurt, the laughter, the people. That’s what it’s done.”

When asked what she was like as a child, Judi went on to say: “I was cheeky, funny. I was always mimicking my mum.”

She said of her home life: “It was good food, good vibes. We didn’t have much at all, but you knew we had love, you had God, you had faith, and you had family.”

Her fellow panellists also revealed her childhood nickname was ‘Boopsy’.

Judi wiped away tears (Credit: ITV)

Judi on Loose Women

Viewers began to shower Judi with love and support on Twitter during the show.

One fan said, “I just adore @1Judilove. What an inspirational woman.”

“Loved the Judi Love special on #LooseWomen absolutely love her! I’ve been following her for years, I feel like a proud family member,” expressed another.

Another added: “I could listen to Judi Love all day. So interesting, warm, humble, and so, so funny… A wonderful human being.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix, and let us know what you think!