Kelsey Parker’s ‘new boyfriend’ was jailed in 2013 for killing a stranger with a single punch, it has been reported.

Widow Kelsey, 32, is reportedly in the ‘early stages’ of a new relationship with Sean Boggans, 39.

It comes eight months after The Wanted star Tom Parker‘s death aged 33 following a terminal brain cancer diagnosis.

Kelsey Parker is said to have met her reported new boyfriend during a trip to Greece (Credit: Lorraine YouTube)

Kelsey Parker ‘new boyfriend’ conviction

It’s been reported that Sean went to prison after fatally punching Shaun McDermott, 44, while waiting for a taxi outside an Essex pub.

Electrician Sean was said to be waiting for his then-girlfriend when an argument occurred outside the Havering Oak pub in Romford.

McDermott was allegedly knocked to the ground during the exchange. He was discovered by police laying on the pavement at 1am with a brain haemorrhage, it’s claimed.

It’s reported that McDermott died the next day in hospital.

CCTV footage is said to have captured Sean walking away from the scene.

A postmortem found McDermott died as a result of head injuries. Sean was found guilty of manslaughter and received a four-year sentence at the Old Bailey.

Detective Chief Inspector John Sandlin is reported to have said at the time: “Boggans, possibly frustrated by the wait for his taxi and in the mistaken belief that Shaun was also trying to get a cab, remonstrated with Shaun and subsequently threw a punch which caused Shaun to fall to the floor and hit his head.”

ED! has approached a representative for Kelsey Parker for comment.

Tom Parker passed away in March (Credit: YouTube)

How did Kelsey Parker meet her ‘new boyfriend’?

According to MailOnline, mum-of-two Kelsey Parker met her ‘new boyfriend’ during a break with friends in Rhodes in September.

Additionally, the report claims that Kelsey attended the wedding of a member of his family in Kent.

The father-of-two reportedly split from the mother of his children recently. However, it is claimed there was no crossover with Kelsey.

A source is said to have told the news outlet: “It’s very early days and no-one knows what the future will bring. But for now, Kelsey is happy that someone else has come into her life.”

Fans react to new romance

Yesterday, Kelsey’s fans wished the star well in her reported new romance.

One said: “Good for her. Unfortunately life goes on he will always be a part of her life and that will stay with her forever. She loved him till the very end.”

A second added: “Good on her – she can’t live forever in a constant state of mourning.”

“She loved Tom that was obvious, but that doesn’t mean she can’t be happy,” said another.

“Sadly life has to go on and maybe they had the conversation before he passed away. He wouldn’t want her to be alone I’m sure. She’s young and has every right to be happy,” said another.

Kelsey Parker attends the NTAs in October (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘A rollercoaster of emotions’

Kelsey – mother to three-year-old daughter Aurelia and son Bodhi, two – regularly posts on social media about her family life following Tom’s passing.

A documentary called Inside My Head about Tom’s stage four glioblastoma brain cancer also aired this year.

Last month she told Instagram followers that losing Tom had “torn their world apart”.

“This is all I can describe grief as… it’s a rollercoaster of emotions,” an emotional Kelsey said.

She added: “Ultimately I’ve got to go and be a mum now for my children.”

Additionally, she recently went on a charity walk to raise funds for breast cancer.

She reflected: “Probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever done but also one of the most rewarding, healing and amazing experiences!”

