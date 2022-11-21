Tom Parker’s widow Kelsey ‘finds love again’ months after singer’s death: ‘It’s very early days’

The widow of Tom Parker, Kelsey, is reportedly in the ‘early stages’ of a new relationship eight months after his death.

The Wanted singer Tom died in March at the age of 33 following his battle with a brain tumour.

Now, reports claim that Kelsey has met Sean Boggans, 39, but things are “very early days”.

Tom Parker and Kelsey

A source told the MailOnline: “It’s very early days and no-one knows what the future will bring, but for now, Kelsey is happy that someone else has come into her life.”

The publication claims Kelsey and father-of-two Sean met when she enjoyed a break with friends in Lindos, Rhodes in September.

The report also claims that Kelsey attended the wedding of a member of Sean’s family in Kent.

In addition, Sean reportedly split from the mother of his children recently.

However, it’s claimed that there was no crossover with Kelsey.

ED! has contacted a rep for Kelsey for comment.

It’s very early days and no-one knows what the future will bring.

Kelsey was heartbroken when Tom tragically died earlier this year.

She has two children with Tom – Aurelia, two, and Bodhi, one.

In September, Kelsey appeared on Loose Women where she opened up about life without Tom.

She discussed some heartbreaking “firsts” she’s experienced without him.

Kelsey explained: “Well, for me, I’ve tried to make everything a celebration. So, his birthday, we did a charity walk for him.

“Just simple things, we went to Cornwall every single year, and this was the first time we went to Cornwall as a family without him.

“And that was, like, really tough.”

Kelsey’s charity challenge

More recently, Kelsey took on a charity walk to raise “vital funds and awareness for the breast cancer charity”.

She said on Instagram: “Literally don’t know where to start when it comes to #CoppaTrek.

“Probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever done but also one of the most rewarding, healing and amazing experiences!”

Kelsey added: “There’s also loads of shoutouts and thank yous but before any of that I have to mention #TeamKelsey, who were simply incredible. No way I’d have got through it without them and no other team I would’ve rather trekked with!”

At the weekend, she shared a video of the moment she returned home to reunite with her children.

Kelsey said: “Arriving home after a week away from my babies! I have had the most incredible spiritual week with some of the most amazing strong women and men I’ve ever met. It has literally cleansed my soul and given me the strength to face Christmas with positivity and light.”

