The wife of the last Tom Parker has broken down on Instagram while opening up about her grief.

The Wanted star Tom passed away in March aged 33 following a brain tumour diagnosis.

The dad-of-two was told he had stage four glioblastoma brain cancer in October 2020.

Tom and Kelsey‘s daughter Aurelia is just three. And their son Bodhi, nearly two, was born only weeks after Tom’s devastating diagnosis.

Tom Parker and his wife Kelsey Parker shared two children together (Credit: ITV)

Kelsey, wife of late Tom Parker, addresses loss and grieving

Addressing her 359,000 Insta followers earlier today (Tuesday October 18), an emotional Kelsey explained she was having a tough day.

Speaking in clips on Instagram Stories, she sobbed as she admitted she has to put a brave face on for her children.

Kelsey, 30, also described Tom’s illness and loss as having “torn their world apart”.

She began: “Just thought I’d jump on. I’m having a bit of an emotional morning again.”

Kelsey told followers she was having a bad day from the moment she woke up (Credit: Instagram)

‘A rollercoaster of emotions’

Kelsey, who married Tom in 2018, went on to express how grief has affected her in different ways.

“This is all I can describe grief as… it’s a rollercoaster of emotions,” she continued.

Kelsey added: “One day I wake up and I’m really, really happy. And other days like today, I wake up just not happy.”

Kelsey also shared heartbreaking details about how Tom’s loss has affected her young family.

Kelsey Parker on the red carpet at the NTAs (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘It tore our world apart’

Kelsey also noted poignantly how both Tom and her kids were robbed of the star being a father.

“I just feel so sad for my life and my kids’ life,” Kelsey said.

“Because all Tom wanted to do was be a husband and dad. And he didn’t get that opportunity.

“I want to raise as much awareness for brain cancer as I can.”

Kelsey added, agonisingly how her husband’s loss meant their family’s lives were changed forever.

“It tore my world apart, our world apart,” she said through tears, acknowledging how she must keep going for the sake of her kids.

“Ultimately I’ve got to go and be a mum now for my children,” Kelsey concluded.

Kate and Kelsey shared a sweet moment at last week’s NTAs (Credit: ITV)

Kelsey – who attended last week’s NTAs – was hugged by Kate Garraway in a moving moment as the GMB presenter won an award for her Caring Derek documentary.

Fans posted on social media last week how they were left sobbing themselves at the touching display.

“Kate hugging Kelsey… I’m crying now,” one viewer wrote on Twitter.

And another tweeted: “Bless the sweet @Being_Kelsey. My heart absolutely goes out to Kate Garraway, but Tom was my winner.”

