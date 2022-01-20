Kate Garraway’s Life Stories: First three celebrity guest names announced

Kate Garraway is of course taking over from Piers Morgan on Life Stories and her first three celebrity guests have now been named.

The GMB presenter, 54, has previously spoken about some of the famous faces she would like to grill. But has she managed to snare them?

Kate revealed all on GMB this morning (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kate Garraway’s dream guests for Life Stories

Last autumn, when news broke that Kate was taking over, she discussed her new job.

Welcoming close pal Ranvir Singh on to the show to talk about what was coming up on Lorraine, conversation soon turned to the announcement.

“It’s so lovely to see you both, and Kate… I was so thrilled, as was everyone in the building, to hear that you’re taking over from Piers on Life Stories. Congratulations,” Ranvir said.

Kate then replied: “Thanks very much indeed! It’ll be lovely and I’ve got a big list of people I want to talk to.”

Kate said Sir Tom is on her wish list of interviewees (Credit: SplashNews.com)

It was then Kate revealed her wish list of guests.

“I’m really excited… who do you think I should… I think Tom Jones,” she said.

“Wouldn’t Tom Jones be great?” Ranvir replied.

Wouldn’t Tom Jones be great?

Kate added: “He’s never done it! Dawn French!”

Ranvir then said: “You know that that show can go on for hours, like three hours. So prepare yourself, it’s like being in a therapy chair.”

“Are you suggesting I can’t talk for hours, Ranvir?” Kate joked

“I’m not suggesting that!”

“I think you know differently!” Kate chuckled.

Kate Garraway’s Life Stories line-up

Well, there’s no sign of Tom Jones or Dawn French yet, but Kate does have three very colourful personalities with lots of life experience to share.

Bake Off’s Nadiya Hussain will be telling all to Kate Garrawayy (Credit YouTube)

Singer Charlotte Church, Bake Off winner and presenter Nadiya Hussain and former England footballer John Barnes will be the first stars to spill the beans.

The series begins next month.