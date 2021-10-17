Kate Garraway has revealed she almost didn’t get her eye infection checked out by a doctor because she was keen to get back home to husband Derek Draper.

Regular Good Morning Britain viewers watched on Friday (October 15) as Kate hosted the show wearing glasses.

And now, after what sounds like a last-minute dash to hospital, she’s given fans a health update.

Kate Garraway admitted she was too busy taking care of husband Derek to look after herself (Credit: Splash News)

What did Kate Garraway say about her eye?

Kate admitted that her eye is pretty painful, posting a picture on Instagram with the caption: “Ouch!”

The picture shows Kate lying on the sofa with her weeping eye almost swollen shut, the infection clear for all to see.

After thanking the “brilliant” NHS team at Moorfields Eye Hospital, Kate revealed her diagnosis.

“Inflamed cornea caused probably by wearing my contacts for too long on some very long days recently,” she said.

Kate added: “Hence the glasses on @gmb on Friday.”

The GMB star wore glasses to host the show on Friday (Credit: ITV)

Kate Garraway puts husband Derek’s needs before her own

She then revealed that she almost ducked out of seeing a doctor because she wanted to put husband Derek’s needs above her own.

“And to think I nearly didn’t get it checked out as was wanting to get back home to do some physio with Derek,” she said.

Kate then issued a gentle warning to other carers.

“A further reminder if you are a carer, parent or anyone really you have to sometimes put yourself first otherwise you are no use to anyone you are trying to help,” she said.

So what’s Kate’s prognosis?

Kate revealed that the infection hasn’t caused any lasting damage.

She told her fans: “48 hours of putting drops in every hour day AND night and I will be back on track.”

She then said she hoped all her followers were having a “lovely Sunday”.

Kate told fans that she’ll soon be on the mend (Credit: Splash News)

How did Kate’s fans react to the news?

Myleene Klass was one of the first to send her best wishes to Kate.

She said: “Oh Kate you are an absolute trojan. Feel better soon.”

Another fan added: “Look after YOU!”

A third said: “It still looks so sore.”

