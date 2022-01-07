Kate Garraway showed off a dramatic new look in behind-the-scenes footage from GMB posted to Instagram.

Kate‘s hair transformation came after yesterday’s show (January 6) following an interview with darts player Peter Wright.

He is, of course, famous for his multi-coloured mohawk – and it’s this which inspired Kate’s new look.

Kate Garraway’s blonde locks were briefly a thing of the past (Credit: ITV)

GMB host Kate Garraway shows off new look

Good Morning Britain presenter Kate was seen preening herself in a video shared to Instagram by her co-host Ben Shephard.

In the clip, Kate can been seen looking at herself in her phone, looking as if she was about to take a selfie.

Read more: Kate Garraway gives update on ‘weak’ husband Derek Draper after family trip

And, in tribute to her guest, it appears Kate showed off a dramatic new look.

She was seen sporting a spiky purple mohawk in the video shared by Ben.

Kate was seen smiling for Ben’s video, which he shared to his Instagram Stories.

However, for anyone fearing that Kate had completely changed up her blonde locks, fear not.

Her makeover was simply aided by a mohawk wig, which gave the GMB stars a behind-the-scenes laugh.

Kate Garraway was seen showing off a dramatic new look in behind-the-scenes GMB footage (Credit: Instagram)

Kate shares hair mishap

Meanwhile, the fleeting new look comes after Kate revealed a seasonal hair mishap on the show earlier this week.

Speaking to Ben and Susanna Reid, she revealed her “bewilderment” at how “ginger” her hair had become over Christmas.

Read more: GMB fans all issue the same plea to ITV as Richard Bacon hosts his final show

“I’m a bit bewildered by how ginger I’ve become over the festive period,” she confessed.

“So what was it?” a laughing Ben asked.

“Hair root dye – even Bill [Kate’s son] said ‘I don’t think anything can save this, Mum,’” Kate declared.

The 54-year-old presenter then revealed that solid shampooing over the last few days had “calmed it down a tad”.

Kate causes a stir with Friday’s GMB appearance

It’s not been a good week for Kate when it comes to her appearance.

The presenter sported a bright green patterned dress today as she hosted Good Morning Britain alongside Ben Shephard.

Kate I’m sorry but it looks like your wearing a 1950s curtain!

And it didn’t take long for GMB viewers at home to begin poking fun at Kate’s outfit, with many asking why the star looked as though she’d been plucked out of a completely different decade!

“Kate I’m sorry but it looks like your wearing a 1950s curtain,” one said.

So what do you think of Kate’s new look? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.