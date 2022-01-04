Kate Garraway has revealed the latest on her husband, Derek Draper, and says unfortunately he’s still struggling with his health battle.

Derek was first admitted to the hospital in March 2020 after contracting Covid-19.

He ended up spending a year in intensive care before being allowed home where he has been focusing on his long-term recovery.

In a new interview on GMB today, Kate shared that Derek is still feeling “very weak”.

What is the latest on Kate Garraway’s husband Derek Draper?

“He’s doing alright. He is phenomenally fatigued at the moment. He’s very fatigued and very weak,” she said.

Kate and her family recently took Derek out to enjoy an evening at a pantomime.

However, the trip ended up exhausting Derek who spends the majority of his days sleeping.

She explained: “He’s very weak and the trip to the pantomime took everything out of him and he was not out of bed afterwards.

“He thought it was worth it and it was a special thing to be with the children holding their hands and doing something normal but it took everything out of him.”

Kate then showed viewers a picture of Derek with his family on their night out together.

She continued: “We don’t know what this year is going to bring, but he is there looking smiley and present.

“The speech wasn’t there that morning but you can see that he is aware that something special is happening.

“Before we left, I said, ‘You’re very tired, do you want to do this?’ And he said, ‘Yes.'”

Kate Garraway thanks Anton Du Beke

Kate went on to confess that arranging the trip took a lot of hard work.

However, she had one friend, in particular, to thank for it being able to go ahead.

“It took a lot of organising. Big thank you to Anton du Beke,” she explained.

“In fact, he came on to Good Morning Britain to talk about being in panto and I said, ‘Is it crazy to think I could bring Derek to panto?’

“This was obviously months before Christmas and he helped me organise it, which took a lot of organising. Thank you to the theatre as well.

“That was a big thing and as we were going in and sort of trying to manoeuvre him in, one of the people showing us our seats was in tears saying ‘Oh gosh, I can’t tell you how much it helped me, I was watching the documentary.'”

