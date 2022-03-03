Kate Garraway’s plea to BBC bosses over new documentary amid fears

Kate Garraway issued a plea to BBC bosses over her new documentary, Your Body Uncovered.

The show aired on BBC Two last night and saw Kate meet a fashion influencer who was suffering from fibroids.

The programme sees the Good Morning Britain presenter and Dr Guddi Singh use technology to help patients get a closer look at everyday conditions that they’re suffering from.

Kate said her documentary was originally meant to be called something different (Credit: BBC)

What did Kate Garraway say about her documentary?

Appearing on The One Show on Wednesday evening before her show aired, Kate explained that the programme’s title was originally different.

Read more: Kate Garraway’s children have viewers all saying same thing after documentary

Kate said: “It was originally, I think, going to be called Kate Garraway’s body uncovered.

“It isn’t, I just want to reassure you, I said ‘please don’t say that because no one is going to put that on BBC Two at 8pm.'”

Kate appeared on The One Show last night (Credit: BBC)

She added: “It would be like watching Doctor Who through your fingers.

“My body is not uncovered in any way, but lots of other peoples are and they’re great examples of very serious things.

“But also those niggling things that really impact on your life.”

At the end of the interview, host Alex Jones told viewers: “Your body uncovered with Kate Garraway…”

Kate added: “Yes, with Kate Garraway…”

Hilda was suffering from 100 fibroids (Credit: BBC Two)

Alex then joked: “That’s a whole different series which I would love to see – it starts tonight on BBC Two at 8 o’clock.”

During last night’s episode of Kate’s show, she met with Hilda who has been suffering with fibroids for years.

However, the programme revealed that Hilda had a shocking 100 fibroids, which are non-cancerous growths that develop in or around the womb.

Viewers watching were shocked and couldn’t believe how it had got so far.

One person said on Twitter: “How on earth was that women left so long untreated for those fibroids.”

Another wrote: “#yourbodyuncovered So interesting! Also want to know how Hilda’s fibroids got so big before surgery?!”

Read more: Kate Garraway’s own health scare that saw her rushed to hospital from GMB

A third added: “God I feel for Hilda. How the hell has her GP and NHS allowed her to suffer for so long without any treatment?”

Did you watch the show? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.