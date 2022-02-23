Kate Garraway’s children have viewers all saying same thing after documentary

Kate Garraway starred in her new documentary, Caring for Derek, last night.

Viewers were given a closer look at Derek Draper‘s recovery at home from Long Covid.

The documentary also featured Kate‘s children, Billy and Darcey, looking after their father, and viewers all had the same thing to say after.

What happened in Kate Garraway’s documentary?

Derek is at home recovering after over a year in hospital (Credit: ITV)

In March 2020, Derek contracted Covid-19 and was rushed to the hospital. Once there, he was placed in an induced coma.

By June 2020, Derek was awake, however, Covid had had a devastating effect on his body.

He remained in hospital until April 2021.

Read more: Kate Garraway hits back at claim she’s ‘parading Derek’ in documentary

The documentary last night showed Derek as he left the hospital and continued his recovery at home with his wife and children.

Towards the beginning of the documentary, a heartwarming moment was caught on camera of Derek and his son, Billy, sharing a hug.

Derek, sitting in his wheelchair, could be seen reaching his arms out to hug his son. It was the first time he had been able to outstretch his arms to reach for something or someone since he had been hospitalised.

What else happened in Kate Garraway’s documentary?

A beautiful moment between Derek and Billy was caught on camera (Credit: ITV)

Another emotional moment saw Derek break down reading the birthday cards his children had got for him.

Darcey, 15, told her father how proud she was of him for “surviving it”, causing the 54-year-old to cry.

When asked by the film crew whether she was worried about people seeing her dad, Darcey said: “Not at all.”

“I know some people might be embarrassed by it,” she said. “But I’m not embarrassed by it […] because he’s survived it, you know what I mean?

“So it’s more impressive than embarrassing.”

What did viewers say?

Viewers had a lot to say about the documentary (Credit: ITV)

Viewers were blown away by some of the scenes they saw in the documentary.

Many were seriously impressed with what they saw of Kate’s children in the hour-long show, with many saying that Billy and Darcey are a credit to Kate and Derek.

“Darcey and Billy are a credit to Kate and Derek, what amazing kids,” one viewer tweeted.

Read more: Kate Garraway told to ‘get out’ of marriage amid Derek’s health ordeal

“@kategarraway you Billy and Darcey are all amazing and inspirational. I was sobbing from the start tonight, the love and care you all show is so real and moving… your kids are a credit to you both and Kate, you lady are simply amazing… what a wife,” another said.

“Darcey and Billy are an absolute credit to @kategarraway and Derek. What phenomenally strong children, and a remarkable family,” a third wrote.

“@kategarraway you are an inspirational lady. Darcy and Billy are a credit to you and Derek,” another said.

Kate Garraway: Caring For Derek is available to watch on ITV Hub now.

Did you watch the show? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us.