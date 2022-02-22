Kate Garraway’s own health scare that saw her rushed to hospital from GMB

Kate Garraway, who has a new documentary airing tonight, once suffered her own health scare which saw her rushed to hospital.

The Good Morning Britain host is back on screens tonight for her ITV documentary, Kate Garraway: Caring for Derek.

Kate’s husband Derek Draper spent more than a year in hospital after contracting Covid-19 back in March 2020.

The new show will see Derek’s first moments back home up until Christmas 2021.

Kate once had her own health scare (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kate Garraway documentary

Before Derek’s health battle, Kate suffered her own scare when doctors thought she had contracted meningitis.

Read more: Kate Garraway’s husband Derek hugs son Billy in touching documentary moment

The mother-of-two went to hospital in 2018 after falling ill on set of GMB.

At the time, Kate said she “couldn’t look at the lights” and had a “temperature over 40”.

Kate went to hospital after becoming ill at GMB in 2018 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

However, after Kate tried to brush off the symptoms to an ITV director, they told her she couldn’t do the show.

They told her: “Even you can’t make this funny, there’s no way we can do the show, we can’t turn the lights off.”

After leaving the studios, Kate went straight to hospital.

Speaking in 2018, Kate explained as she returned to GMB: “They were thinking meningitis-type virus, fortunately it wasn’t, it was all fine and they sorted me out.

Kate’s new documentary about husband Derek airs tonight (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“The Whittington Hospital, can I just say, how brilliant they are.

“They had me in and on a drip and all sorted within minutes.”

Kate will be back on our screens tonight for the new ITV documentary about her husband Derek.

Derek spent 374 days in hospital after catching the virus in March 2020.

Kate recently revealed that she and Derek flew to Mexico for pioneering treatment.

Kate told The Sun: “It took weeks and weeks of planning, and when I told Derek about this place he was excited. He is just so desperate to get better – he will do anything he can to make that happen.”

Read more: Kate Garraway reveals husband Derek’s secret trip abroad for treatment

However, she added: “But of course he’s not out of the woods yet.”

Kate Garraway: Caring for Derek airs on ITV, tonight, at 9pm.

Are you watching the documentary? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.