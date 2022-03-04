Kate Garraway admits ‘tough’ conversation about husband Derek’s future

Kate Garraway has been caring for husband Derek Draper since he was discharged from hospital.

However, today on Good Morning Britain (March 4) she admitted some of the conversations she’s had about his care going forward have been “tough”.

Kate, who hosted GMB with Ben Shephard today, made the comments when she spoke to guest Sharon Churchill.

Sharon admitted she was prepared to get into debt to pay for private treatment as the waiting times under the NHS was too long.

And it seems Kate sympathised.

Kate Garraway said she’d had ‘tough’ conversations about husband Derek’s care going forward (Credit: ITV)

What did Kate Garraway say about husband Derek?

Kind-hearted Kate told Sharon: “Not only are you in excruciating pain, but I would imagine very fearful over how this was going to progress.

“Because it is an operation that if you didn’t have, it could have led to more damage you might well have felt. You’re hanging by a balance.”

Read more: GMB host Susanna Reid defended over appearance in ‘low-cut’ dress

She then opened up about the tough decisions she faces when it comes to Derek’s care.

“I mean a dilemma of accessing private medicine or continuing to wait for NHS, I don’t know what you’ve been through but it’s a conversation I’ve been having with Derek’s treatment,” she explained.

Kate continued: “It’s such a tough one because if you don’t have that money, then what do you do at that point?

“But then on the other hand, there’s no price on being out on pain and in good health, is there?”

‘It got to the point where I just couldn’t go on.’ Sharon was told she’d have to wait 8-9 months for a back operation after a trapped nerve left her in excruciating pain and sleeping at her dining table.

Sharon decided to go private and borrowed £7,500 for a back operation. pic.twitter.com/2MZpNdIVHy — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) March 4, 2022

How did viewers react?

GMB viewers commented that Kate isn’t really in the same position as today’s guest. They pointed out that she is most likely on a hefty wage.

They also pointed to the documentaries she’s made about Derek and how they would have got the pennies rolling in.

Read more: Kate Garraway makes heartbreaking confession about husband Derek

“Well Kate you can’t NOT have the cash.. Derek‘s earned loads,” said one.

Another added: “Difference with this poor lady is Kate was in privileged position made money out of illness!”

However, not everyone felt the same, with some expressing concern for Derek.

One asked: “How is Derek doing Kate?”

What do you think of our story? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainentDailyFix.