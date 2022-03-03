Kate Garraway makes heartbreaking confession about Derek

Kate Garraway opened up about making the documentary about her husband, Derek Draper, yesterday (Wednesday, March 2).

The 54-year-old spoke about the emotional show during her appearance on The One Show last night.

Kate Garraway on response to documentary about husband Derek

Kate appeared on The One Show last night (Credit: BBC)

Alex Jones and Ronan Keating welcomed Kate onto the show last night to discuss her new BBC Two documentary, and of course, her husband Derek’s recovery.

Kate’s chat about Derek came just days after a candid documentary following his recovery aired on ITV.

“I like many many others watched your recent documentary the other day – Oh, Kate, where to start,” Alex said to the 54-year-old.

“It’s a phenonemal watch,” she continued. “Now the response you’ve had must be out of this world.”

“I mean, it’s been amazing,” Kate said. “People have been so kind generally.”

She then went on to say that people reaching out had given her “faith in humanity”.

What else did Kate Garraway say about husband Derek?

Kate opened up last night (Credit: BBC)

She added: “People have been so kind, generally it’s one of the lovely things about the horror story we have lived through, with the pandemic and what’s going on now.”

Kate opened up about caring for Derek, and called it a “wonderful” thing. However, she admitted it’s “tough”.

She said: “It’s such a wonderful thing, to be able to care for someone you love. But, it’s a tough thing.

“It’s tough for the carer and the person who’s being cared for.”

Speaking about her documentary Caring for Derek and the incredible carers, Kate added: “I’m trying to say, salute everybody out there and give them some support.”

Later in the show, Kate spoke about the fears of ‘not knowing’ about Covid when Derek first became sick.

She said: “It’s quite hard to emotionally get your emotions under control. You’re very fearful and that fear becomes a big chunk of problem.”

Kate opens up about Derek

Kate Garraway opened up about Derek on This Morning last week (Credit: ITV)

Kate previously opened up about the struggles of caring for her husband Derek during an interview on This Morning last week.

Kate confessed that she feels as though her husband is “absent” now, and this is making her feel lonely.

“People are really kind and say I’m an inspiration but I’m really struggling,” she confessed.

“I think it’s important for people to know that, because I’m sure they’re struggling in their life too in whatever way,” she continued.

“I think one of the worst things is the terrible loneliness… from having him here but not here. It’s really indescribable. It’s just so hard.”

“I can sort of see him, but he’s absent – and you just feel very much on your own, all the time,” she added.

