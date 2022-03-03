Kate Garraway reveals real reason she did Derek documentary

Kate Garraway has revealed the real reason she did the documentary, Caring for Derek, about her husband Derek Draper.

The 54-year-old presenter made the confession during an appearance on The One Show yesterday.

Kate Garraway’s documentary on husband Derek

Kate made a documentary on Derek’s recovery (Credit: ITV)

Back in March 2020, Derek, Kate’s husband, tested positive for Covid-19.

He was rushed to hospital and placed in an induced coma. He then remained in hospital for just over a year, battling the devastating effects of Long Covid.

Covid had wrecked Derek’s body, meaning he now requires around-the-clock care. He is having to learn to walk again.

He can only spend around 20 minutes in a wheelchair.

Last week, ITV released an hour-long documentary about Derek’s recovery from Covid as he moved back home to be with Kate and his kids.

In the documentary, viewers were given an intimate look at what Kate and Derek’s lives are like now as the 54-year-old recovers at home.

The documentary has received widespread praise since it aired last Tuesday (February 22).

Kate Garraway reaction to her documentary about husband Derek

Kate discussed the documentary on The One Show yesterday (Credit: BBC)

Last night, Kate joined Alex Jones and Ronan Keating on The One Show.

The 54-year-old was there to discuss her new BBC Two documentary, Your Body Uncovered. But before that, she spoke to Alex and Ronan about Caring For Derek and her husband’s recovery.

“I like many, many others watched your recent documentary the other day – Oh, Kate, where to start!” Alex said. “It’s a phenomenal watch. Now the response you’ve had must be out of this world.”

Kate confirmed that it was, saying: “It’s been amazing. People have been so kind, generally.”

The real reason behind the documentary

Kate revealed the real reason behind the documentary (Credit: BBC)

Kate then went on to speak about the real reason behind making her documentary – Caring for Derek.

“With this documentary – Caring For Derek – the focus was intended to be on carers generally,” she revealed.

“The professional carers, who are extraordinary, but also the sort of unpaid, if you like, carers of loved ones – parents, kids, you know, partners.”

She continued, saying: “And there’s millions, millions, millions of them and it’s such a wonderful thing to be able to care for someone you love, but it’s a tough thing. It’s a tough thing for the carer. And it’s very hard for the person being cared for.”

“So it was just trying to salute everybody out there and give them some support,” she said.

Kate’s comments come after she received some criticism for her documentary.

One Twitter user accused Kate of ‘parading’ Derek for the show, writing: “Sadly I still can’t reconcile how Derek’s alleged inability to communicate ties in with him consenting to Kate parading him in front of the public.”

However, Kate responded: “If you watch the doc tonight you will see.”

Caring For Derek is available to watch on ITV Hub now.

