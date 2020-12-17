Kate Garraway has thanked nurses who looked after husband Derek for the first time face-to-face.

The Good Morning Britain host, 53, paid tribute to nurses from the Whittington Hospital in north London.

And during the conversation, the presenter said she was “going to get emotional”.

Kate Garraway was thrilled to be able to say thank you (Credit: ITV)

What did Kate Garraway say to the nurses who treated her husband Derek?

Kate and co-host Ben Shephard interviewed a selection of ICU nurses from the nationwide hospital choir, who have released a charity festive record.

After speaking with the choir co-ordinator and nurses from Glasgow, Kate addressed nurses from the Whittington.

“It’s so great to talk to you because I didn’t realise you cared for Derek at Whittington when he first got sick,” she said.

“His life was saved by all of you. I’m going to get emotional, so thank you so much.”

The nurses passed on their best wishes to Kate (Credit: ITV)

Kate continued: “I’ve never spoken to you because we weren’t allowed to visit, it was very chaotic in that time, very often I was getting information not from the people giving direct care. So thank you so much.”

Incredibly, one of the London nurses, Kathleen, said: “I was here the day he was admitted and we just want to wish you all the best from here.”

Kathleen’s co-worker Karen then added: “We are so much better this time around. Kathleen and I have been training everybody to come and help us.”

You’re absolute heroes, you’re saviours for Derek and it’s so wonderful to see your faces personally.

“You’re absolute heroes, you’re saviours of Derek and it’s so wonderful to see your faces personally let’s hope [the single] goes to number one,” Kate responded.

Kate told Ben that it would be her “dream” to see Derek, who was admitted to hospital in March, on Christmas Day.

Kate updated viewers (Credit: ITV)

What else did Kate say this morning?

Earlier in the morning, Kate gave an update on Derek’s condition.

She also explained why she had been absent from the show for two weeks.

“Few challenges kicking off, going on, challenges with Derek as there always are,” she told Ben.

“Outside Derek, we also had another scare as children came into contact with someone – who did not get ill – that had a positive test.

“I kept them both and home and me too until we had negative tests, we had two negative tests.”

