Kate Garraway has said she’s worried about keeping her “kids going” during isolation after giving the latest update on husband Derek.

The GMB star, 53, and kids Darcey, 14, and 11-year-old William have been isolating this week.

She took to Twitter to get in touch with British Gas about a faulty fridge, freezer and washing machine.

Kate’s husband, Derek, is still in hospital battling the after-effects of coronavirus.

Help @BritishGas ! – my fridge & freezer & washing machine have all stopped working – someone was coming yesterday under your home care plan but never showed up – am panicking about keeping kids & I going if we are islolating without this! @BritishGasHelp — Kate Garraway (@kategarraway) December 17, 2020

What did Kate Garraway say while her husband is in hospital?

In her tweet, Kate said: “Help @BritishGas!

“My fridge & freezer & washing machine have all stopped working – someone was coming yesterday under your home care plan but never showed up – am panicking about keeping kids & I going if we are islolating without this! @BritishGasHelp.”

To British Gas’s credit, the company answered straight away.

“Hi Kate, sorry to hear the engineer didn’t get to you yesterday,” they said.

“I’ll be able to check things for you, please pop me over a DM with your full address and phone number. Thanks, Sharon.”

Kate and her kids have been isolating (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How did Kate’s fans react to the incident?

It wasn’t long before many of Kate’s 422,000 followers got in touch to offer their support.

“Kate, I hope @BritishGasHelp gets this sorted for you, if you need any help I will be happy to assist,” one kindly offered.

After everything Kate and the family have been through this year someone should supply the family with brand new appliances.

Another said: “Kate, I would offer my services. Would help you for absolutely no charge at all!!”

Finally, a third wrote: “After everything Kate and the family have been through this year someone should supply the family with brand new appliances.”

Kate was back at work this morning (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Why have Kate and her kids been isolating?

This morning (Thursday December 17) Kate also gave viewers an update on her husband Derek’s condition.

She also explained that her recent absence from GMB was down to a coronavirus scare with her children.

“Few challenges kicking off, going on, challenges with Derek as there always are,” she said.

“Outside Derek, we also had another scare as children came into contact with someone – who did not get ill – that had a positive test.”

