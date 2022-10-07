Kate Garraway revealed husband Derek remains “very damaged” following his battle with COVID-19.

Of course, Derek was hospitalised in March 2020, at the start of the pandemic, after contracting the virus.

He went on to spend more than a year in hospital, returning home with round-the-clock care in April 2021.

Kate Garraway gave an update on husband Derek’s health on DNA Journeys last night (Credit: ITV)

Kate Garraway issues husband Derek update

Appearing on DNA Journey last night (October 6) with Alison Hammond, Kate admitted that 2020 had been a “devastating” year for the family.

Kate shares kids Darcey and Billie with Derek.

Speaking on the show last night, Kate looked back at a “devastating” 2020 and the damage that COVID-19 has inflicted on her beloved husband.

He has been in and out of hospital this year, with Kate revealing he had an operation on his kidneys over the summer.

With Derek, he got very sick very early on in the pandemic and has remained very damaged.

At the time, a source claimed: “This is another hammer blow for poor Derek.

“He is giving the fight against COVID his absolute all, but his kidneys have suffered some pretty serious damage.”

The news of his operation came just weeks after he returned home from hospital following a ‘life-threatening’ battle with sepsis.

It was caused by a bad kidney infection and saw Kate take an unplanned break from hosting duties on Good Morning Britain.

Derek Draper contracted COVID-19 in March 2020 and remains ‘very damaged’ (Credit: YouTube)

‘He remains very damaged’

Now Kate has updated viewers on Derek’s health.

Kate said: “2020 was a devastating year.

“With Derek, he got very sick very early on in the pandemic and has remained very damaged,” she admitted sadly.

She added: “That is quite well-documented because for a lot of people, he’s come to symbolise the fight that goes on.”

Kate also thanked her DNA Journey co-star Alison Hammond for her support during Derek’s illness.

She revealed that the This Morning host was in touch and kept Kate and her family in her thoughts.

“Alison, she was messaging me to say she was thinking of me in that way,” she revealed.

Kate’s famous relation

Elsewhere on the show, Kate discovered she is related to the creator of Paddington Bear, Michael Bond.

Kate was introduced to Karen Jankel, the daughter of the late author, as it was revealed the pair share the same three times great-grandparent.

And to say Kate was thrilled about being ‘related’ to Paddington would be an understatement.

“It was always my absolute favourite growing up,” Kate admitted.

“It has been said to me over the years that I do have a touch of Paddington Bear about me and that is because without meaning to, he does cause an extraordinary amount of chaos,” she joked.

Kate also quipped that she used to regularly eat marmalade sandwiches during her time at university.

